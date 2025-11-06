Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Bihar Election 2025

Weather

Kulish 100th

Patrika Special

National

Entertainment

Astro

Health

Sports

Religion

Politics

International

OTT

Education

Opinion

Automobile

Tech

Gadgets

Lifestyle

Beauty

Women

Business

Crime

Jobs

home_icon

My News

video_icon

Shorts

epaper_icon

Epaper

Cricket News

Shubman Gill's T20i Stats Paled by Two Openers; One Missed Out, Other Faces Discrimination

Shubman Gill: Despite consistently poor performance, Shubman Gill is getting opportunities in the Indian T20 team. Whereas Yashasvi Jaiswal and Sanju Samson are far better opening batsmen than him. This is not us saying it, but their statistics from the last two years speak for themselves.

2 min read
Google source verification

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Nov 06, 2025

Shubman Gill

Indian cricketer Shubman Gill. (Photo Credit: IANS)

Shubman Gill: After being handed the captaincy of India’s Test and ODI teams, Shubman Gill has been playing as the vice-captain and opener in the T20 squad. However, he has been consistently failing in this format. Looking at the last two years’ T20 International records of the current four openers — Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal, and Sanju Samson — Gill stands at the bottom with the poorest average and strike rate. While Abhishek has secured his place with impressive performances, dropping Jaiswal without giving him a chance and frequently changing Sanju’s batting position raise serious questions. This has led to growing calls for Gill’s exclusion from the T20 team.

Shubman Gill batting at an average of just 28.22

Shubman Gill made his T20 debut for India in January 2023 against Sri Lanka at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium. As an opener in his T20 International cricket career, Gill has played 31 matches so far, scoring 762 runs in 31 innings at an average of just 28.22 and a strike rate of 140.86. During this period, he has scored three half-centuries and one century.

Jaiswal dropped without getting a chance

Yashasvi Jaiswal was included in the Indian team for the tour of Australia but was dropped from the team without being given a chance. Jaiswal made his T20 debut for India in August 2023 against the West Indies.

Talking about Jaiswal's T20 International career as an opener, he has scored a total of 723 runs in 22 innings across 23 matches so far, with an average of 36.15 and a strike rate of 164.32. During this period, he has scored five half-centuries and one century.

Discrimination against Sanju Samson

In the first match of the current series against Australia, Sanju Samson did not get a chance to bat. In the second match, he was sent in at number three. However, in the third match, he was excluded from the playing XI altogether. Earlier, his batting order was also changed repeatedly during the Asia Cup. Looking at Samson's statistics as an opener over the past two years, he has scored 417 runs in 13 innings during this period at an average of 34.75 and a strike rate of 182.89.

Although Samson made his T20 debut for India in 2015, the irony is that he has only played 51 matches in the last 10 years. In 43 of these innings, he has scored 995 runs at an average of 25.51 and a strike rate of 147.41.

Share the news:

Join Arovia on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Latest Cricket News

Published on:

06 Nov 2025 12:10 pm

English News / Sports / Cricket News / Shubman Gill's T20i Stats Paled by Two Openers; One Missed Out, Other Faces Discrimination

Big News

View All

Cricket News

Sports

Trending

Why is Arshdeep Singh repeatedly dropped from the Playing XI? Team India's coach breaks silence

Morne Morkel Pre Match Conference
Cricket News

India and Pakistan likely to face off twice in Doha

Cricket News

Ashes 2025-26: Steve Smith Returns to Captaincy,

Steve Smith Return
Cricket News

India vs Pakistan Set for Hong Kong Sixes Showdown This Week

India vs Pakistan in Hong Kong Sixes 2025
Cricket News

Will Gautam Gambhir Drop Sanju Samson Again in the 4th T20? These Changes Possible in Playing XI

IND vs AUS 4th t20 Playing 11 Prediction
Cricket News
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Bihar Elections 2025

PM Modi

Women's World Cup 2025

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Privacy Policy

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Code of Conduct

About Us

Grievance Policy

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.