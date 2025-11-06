Shubman Gill's T20i Stats Paled by Two Openers; One Missed Out, Other Faces Discrimination

In the first match of the current series against Australia, Sanju Samson did not get a chance to bat. In the second match, he was sent in at number three. However, in the third match, he was excluded from the playing XI altogether. Earlier, his batting order was also changed repeatedly during the Asia Cup. Looking at Samson's statistics as an opener over the past two years, he has scored 417 runs in 13 innings during this period at an average of 34.75 and a strike rate of 182.89.