Sir Don Bradman’s 80-year-old cap sold for a record 2.63 crore

715 runs in 6 innings In his last Test series on home soil, Australian captain Bradman scored 715 runs in just six innings, including three centuries and a double century. Bids worth crores in just 10 minutes The auction lasted only 10 minutes, but collectors bid fiercely to buy this valuable item. When the final bid was placed, the cap’s bid was $390,000, or around 2.14 crore rupees. After adding the auction fee, the amount increased to 2.63 crore rupees. This has become one of the most expensive cricket memorabilia ever sold.