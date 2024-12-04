scriptSir Don Bradman’s 80-year-old cap sold for a record 2.63 crore | Latest News | Patrika News
Cricket News

Sir Don Bradman’s 80-year-old cap sold for a record 2.63 crore

Bradman wore this cap during India’s 1947-48 Australian tour.

New DelhiDec 04, 2024 / 09:27 am

Patrika Desk

Don Bradman's baggy green cap
Sir Don Bradman’s prestigious ‘baggy green cap’ was sold for a record 2.63 crore rupees in an auction of rare cricket items in Sydney on Tuesday. The auction house ‘Bonhams’ said that Bradman wore this cap during India’s 1947-48 Australian tour, which is almost 80 years old. This was his last Test series on home soil. According to reports, Bradman had gifted this cap to Indian team manager Pankaj ‘Peter’ Kumar Gupta.

715 runs in 6 innings

In his last Test series on home soil, Australian captain Bradman scored 715 runs in just six innings, including three centuries and a double century.

Bids worth crores in just 10 minutes

The auction lasted only 10 minutes, but collectors bid fiercely to buy this valuable item. When the final bid was placed, the cap’s bid was $390,000, or around 2.14 crore rupees. After adding the auction fee, the amount increased to 2.63 crore rupees. This has become one of the most expensive cricket memorabilia ever sold.

