Smriti Mandhana’s Wedding in Jeopardy: After Father, Fiance Palash Muchhal Hospitalised

Smriti Mandhana Wedding: A mountain of troubles has descended upon the vice-captain and star batter of the Indian women's cricket team, Smriti Mandhana. Just a few hours before her wedding, her father, Shrinivas Mandhana, suffered a heart attack, leading to the postponement of the wedding and his immediate hospitalisation. The family had barely recovered from this shock when, a short while later, Smriti's fiancé and renowned music director, Palash Muchhal, also suddenly fell ill and was taken to the hospital.
According to media reports, Palash was taken to a nearby private hospital due to a viral infection and severe acidity. Fortunately, Palash's condition was not critical. After treatment, he was discharged soon and has now returned to the hotel. His health is reported to be completely fine now.
The wedding of Smriti Mandhana and Palash Muchhal was scheduled for Sunday evening around 4:30 PM. However, around 1:30 PM, Smriti's father experienced severe chest pain. Following this, he was admitted to the hospital. Dr. Naman Shah, a doctor from Smriti's family, stated that a medical team is continuously monitoring her father's health. If Shrinivas Mandhana's condition shows expected improvement, he may be discharged from the hospital today itself.
Dr. Shah said, "Around 1:30 PM, Mandhana suddenly experienced chest pain in his left side, which is medically termed as 'angina'. As soon as the symptoms appeared, his son called me. We sent an ambulance, and he was brought to the hospital. ECG and other reports showed elevated cardiac enzymes, hence it is necessary to keep him under observation."
He further explained, "His blood pressure was also elevated, which is being controlled. If the condition deteriorates, an angiography might be required. Smriti and her family are in constant contact." The doctor believes that the running around, fatigue, and mental stress involved in wedding preparations could be the primary reasons behind this.
Seeing the deteriorating health of her father and fiancé, Smriti Mandhana is naturally very distressed and worried. The family has postponed the wedding for a few days, and currently, all attention is focused on Shrinivas Mandhana's speedy recovery.
