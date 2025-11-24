Smriti Mandhana’s Wedding in Jeopardy: After Father, Fiance Palash Muchhal Hospitalised

Smriti Mandhana Wedding: A mountain of troubles has descended upon the vice-captain and star batter of the Indian women's cricket team, Smriti Mandhana. Just a few hours before her wedding, her father, Shrinivas Mandhana, suffered a heart attack, leading to the postponement of the wedding and his immediate hospitalisation. The family had barely recovered from this shock when, a short while later, Smriti's fiancé and renowned music director, Palash Muchhal, also suddenly fell ill and was taken to the hospital.