Sreesanth's Wife Condemns Resurfacing of 17-Year-Old IPL Slapgate Video, Blasts Modi and Clarke

Sreesanth's Wife on IPL Slapgate Video: A notorious moment in IPL history, the Sreesanth and Harbhajan Singh slapping incident, is once again in the headlines. This time, not because of the players involved, but due to a decision by former IPL chairman Lalit Modi and former Australian captain Michael Clarke. On their 'Beyond23' cricket podcast, they aired unseen footage of Harbhajan Singh slapping Sreesanth after a 2008 Mumbai Indians vs Kings XI Punjab match, leading to widespread criticism of Modi and Clarke on social media.
After the incident, Sreesanth reportedly wept on the field, and Harbhajan Singh was subsequently banned for the remainder of the season. Over time, the two players reconciled. Sreesanth himself has publicly stated that Harbhajan apologised multiple times, and both have moved on in their personal lives and careers.
The resurfacing of the video did not sit well with Sreesanth's wife, Bhuvneshwari Sreesanth, who condemned Modi and Clarke on Instagram, accusing them of raking up old wounds. She wrote: "Lalit Modi and Michael Clarke, you should be ashamed of yourselves. You are not human beings. You are bringing up something from 2008 just for cheap popularity and views. Sreesanth and Harbhajan have long moved on; they are fathers of school-going children, and yet you are trying to hurt their old wounds. Extremely disgusting, heartless and inhumane."
In another post, Sreesanth's wife described the impact of the video's release on her family. She stated: "@sreesanthnair36 has rebuilt his life with dignity after facing every hardship. As his wife and the mother of his children, it is extremely painful for our family to relive this trauma after 17 years."
Families are being forced to relive trauma buried for decades, just for your publicity. This not only hurts the players but also their innocent children, who are now facing questions and embarrassment through no fault of their own.
She strongly reprimanded them, stating, "You should be sued for such a disgusting and inhumane act. Sreesanth is a strong and dignified man, and no video can take away his dignity. Fear God before hurting families and innocent children for your own benefit."