Sreesanth's Wife Condemns Resurfacing of 17-Year-Old IPL Slapgate Video, Blasts Modi and Clarke

The resurfacing of the video did not sit well with Sreesanth's wife, Bhuvneshwari Sreesanth, who condemned Modi and Clarke on Instagram, accusing them of raking up old wounds. She wrote: "Lalit Modi and Michael Clarke, you should be ashamed of yourselves. You are not human beings. You are bringing up something from 2008 just for cheap popularity and views. Sreesanth and Harbhajan have long moved on; they are fathers of school-going children, and yet you are trying to hurt their old wounds. Extremely disgusting, heartless and inhumane."