Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Weather

TAFE MF Logo

Bihar Election 2025

Kulish 100th

Patrika Special

National

Entertainment

Astro

Health

Sports

Religion

Politics

International

OTT

Education

Opinion

Automobile

Tech

Gadgets

Lifestyle

Beauty

Women

Business

Crime

Jobs

My News

My News

Shorts

Shorts

Epaper

Epaper

Cricket News

Sreesanth's Wife Condemns Resurfacing of 17-Year-Old IPL Slapgate Video, Blasts Modi and Clarke

Sreesanth's wife has strongly criticised Lalit Modi and Michael Clarke for resurfacing a video of the 2008 IPL "slapgate" incident. Seventeen years after the event, she stated, "Lalit Modi and Michael Clarke, you should be ashamed of yourselves. This is utterly disgusting, heartless, and inhumane."

Bharat

Patrika Desk

Aug 30, 2025

Sreesanth's wife on IPL Slapgate Video
आईपीएल 2008 में जब हरभजन सिंह ने श्रीसंत को थप्‍पड़ मारा था। (फोटो सोर्स: वीडियो स्‍क्रीन शॉट)

Sreesanth's Wife on IPL Slapgate Video: A notorious moment in IPL history, the Sreesanth and Harbhajan Singh slapping incident, is once again in the headlines. This time, not because of the players involved, but due to a decision by former IPL chairman Lalit Modi and former Australian captain Michael Clarke. On their 'Beyond23' cricket podcast, they aired unseen footage of Harbhajan Singh slapping Sreesanth after a 2008 Mumbai Indians vs Kings XI Punjab match, leading to widespread criticism of Modi and Clarke on social media.

Bhajji has repeatedly apologised

After the incident, Sreesanth reportedly wept on the field, and Harbhajan Singh was subsequently banned for the remainder of the season. Over time, the two players reconciled. Sreesanth himself has publicly stated that Harbhajan apologised multiple times, and both have moved on in their personal lives and careers.

Attempt to rake up old wounds

The resurfacing of the video did not sit well with Sreesanth's wife, Bhuvneshwari Sreesanth, who condemned Modi and Clarke on Instagram, accusing them of raking up old wounds. She wrote: "Lalit Modi and Michael Clarke, you should be ashamed of yourselves. You are not human beings. You are bringing up something from 2008 just for cheap popularity and views. Sreesanth and Harbhajan have long moved on; they are fathers of school-going children, and yet you are trying to hurt their old wounds. Extremely disgusting, heartless and inhumane."

Impact on the family

In another post, Sreesanth's wife described the impact of the video's release on her family. She stated: "@sreesanthnair36 has rebuilt his life with dignity after facing every hardship. As his wife and the mother of his children, it is extremely painful for our family to relive this trauma after 17 years."

Families are being forced to relive trauma buried for decades, just for your publicity. This not only hurts the players but also their innocent children, who are now facing questions and embarrassment through no fault of their own.

'You should be sued'

She strongly reprimanded them, stating, "You should be sued for such a disgusting and inhumane act. Sreesanth is a strong and dignified man, and no video can take away his dignity. Fear God before hurting families and innocent children for your own benefit."

Share the news:

Related Topics

Latest Cricket News

Published on:

30 Aug 2025 09:57 am

English News / Sports / Cricket News / Sreesanth's Wife Condemns Resurfacing of 17-Year-Old IPL Slapgate Video, Blasts Modi and Clarke
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Asia Cup 2025

PM Modi

Bihar Elections 2025

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Grievance Policy

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

Privacy Policy

About Us

Code of Conduct

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.