Cricket News

SRH Could Release Big Names Like Shami and Kishan Ahead of IPL 2026 Auction

Ahead of the IPL 2026 mini-auction, the Sunrisers Hyderabad team might release those star players who were bought for a large sum but did not perform as per expectations. Big names like Mohammed Shami and Ishan Kishan could also be among them.

2 min read

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Oct 12, 2025

SRH release Players Prediction

IPL (Image: IANS)

SRH Player Release Predictions: Given Sunrisers Hyderabad's (SRH) formidable batting lineup, there were predictions of them crossing the 300-run mark in the Indian Premier League 2025 (IPL 2025). While they did surprise with explosive striking in some matches, the Orange Army fell short of their best performance last season. Despite an aggressive top order featuring Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Ishan Kishan, and Heinrich Klaasen, they lost four of their first five matches, leading to their downfall.

Retention Deadline Expected on November 15

SRH had spent ₹75 crore on their five retained players, including captain Pat Cummins, yet managed to acquire big names like Ishan Kishan, Mohammed Shami, and Adam Zampa in the IPL 2025 mega auction. However, their campaign in the tournament was not successful. Now, with the retention deadline for IPL 2026 likely to be November 15, they might release some big names.

Mohammed Shami (₹10 Crore)

SRH will have to make a tough decision regarding Mohammed Shami before the IPL 2026 mini-auction. Bought for ₹10 crore last season, the experienced fast bowler faced one of his toughest seasons in the league, taking only 6 wickets in 9 matches with an economy rate of 11.23. His rhythm deserted him, and his yorkers went missing. Shami's declining form and pace proved quite costly. Releasing him could free up a significant sum of ₹10 crore.

Ishan Kishan (₹11.25 Crore)

Another experienced Indian international player on this list is Ishan Kishan, who was one of the marquee signings last year. The former Mumbai Indians (MI) opener entered the auction and attracted bids from multiple teams. SRH won the bid, surprising some as they already had two left-handed openers in Abhishek Sharma and Travis Head. Klaasen was also designated as the wicketkeeper. Despite this, Kishan was placed at number three, where he managed only 138 runs at an average of 26.60. Releasing him could provide SRH with ₹11.25 crore for the mini-auction.

Rahul Chahar (₹3.20 Crore)

Rahul Chahar, who won two IPL titles with Mumbai Indians, only got the opportunity to play one match for SRH last season and bowled just one over. Instead, the team saw significant potential in young players like Zeeshan Ansari and Harsha Dubey, whose combined cost was only ₹60 lakh. SRH might also show Rahul Chahar the exit before the mini-auction.

Sunrisers Hyderabad Full Squad

Pat Cummins (c), Travis Head, Abhinav Manohar, Atharva Taide, Aniket Verma, Samarth Ravichandran, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Sachin Baby, Ishan Kishan (wk), Harshal Patel, Willem Mulder, Kamindu Mendis, Abhishek Sharma, Harsha Dubey, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Mohammed Shami, Jaydev Unadkat, Brydon Carse, Simarjeet Singh, Ishan Malinga, Adam Zampa, Rahul Chahar, Zeeshan Ansari.

Published on:

12 Oct 2025 03:35 pm

English News / Sports / Cricket News / SRH Could Release Big Names Like Shami and Kishan Ahead of IPL 2026 Auction

