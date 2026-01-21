Star Batter Shanto’s Big Statement Amidst BCB and ICC Stalemate: ‘Bangladesh Players Want to Play T20 World Cup’

Suryakumar Yadav and Najmul Hossain Shanto shake hands. (Photo source: IANS)
Uncertainty continues to surround Bangladesh's participation in the T20 World Cup 2026. Just on Tuesday, Bangladesh's Sports Advisor, Asif Nazrul, clearly stated that they would not accept any pressure. He added that if the ICC imposes unfair conditions on them under pressure from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), they would absolutely not accept it. Meanwhile, star batsman Najmul Hossain Shanto has clarified that the players want to play in the ICC tournament.
Shanto said that no formal discussion has taken place on this issue by the Cricket Welfare Association of Bangladesh (CWAB) yet, but he emphasised that, despite not being privy to the board's internal discussions, the players are keen to participate in the T20 World Cup.
'Players have been mentally affected'
Shanto stated that there was genuinely no opportunity to discuss this matter. Those of us associated with the association were very busy with matches. Furthermore, something happened recently that has mentally affected the players. It was a very difficult time.
Emphasising the importance of the World Cup and why players consider it a rare opportunity despite the current deadlock, Shanto said, "As cricketers, we always want to play. When an event like the World Cup happens, we definitely want to be there. These tournaments don't happen often. World Cups are rare, especially the 50-over format which happens every four years. I consider it a big opportunity for us to play good cricket."
Acknowledging that he is not fully aware of the internal developments within the board, Shanto reiterated that the players' stance remains unchanged. He further added, "I really don't know what's happening internally, so it's difficult for me to comment. But, as players, we definitely want to play." However, Shanto admitted that the final decision does not lie with the players but with the BCB.
It is worth noting that earlier, Bangladesh T20 team captain Litton Das had expressed concern, stating that the players were not being informed about Bangladesh's participation in the T20 World Cup, and there had been no communication from the board to the players. He added, "We are not even sure if we will go or not."
