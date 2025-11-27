Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Dharmendra

PM Modi

Weather

Patrika Special

Kulish 100th

National

Business

Entertainment

Religion

Health

Sports

Politics

International

Education

Opinion

Tech

Lifestyle

home_icon

My News

icon

Plus

video_icon

Shorts

epaper_icon

Epaper

Cricket News

Sunil Gavaskar Defends Coach Gautam Gambhir, Blames BCCI for Team's Poor Performance

After India suffered two Test clean sweeps at home, questions are being raised about head coach Gautam Gambhir. Former Indian cricketer Sunil Gavaskar has come out in his defence. According to Gavaskar, a coach can only prepare the team, but once on the field, it is up to the players to perform.

2 min read
Google source verification

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Nov 27, 2025

Sourav Ganguly on Kuldeep Yadav

Indian captain Shubman Gill and head coach Gautam Gambhir. (Photo Source: IANS)

Sunil Gavaskar statement on Goutam Gambhir: India lost the second Test match played between India and South Africa in Guwahati by a huge margin of 408 runs. This is India's biggest defeat in Tests, and with this, Team India also lost the series 2-0. Following this defeat of the Indian team and its consistently declining performance in Tests, team coach Gautam Gambhir is now under the scanner of critics. While the Indian team is performing very well under his coaching in shorter formats, it has suffered two clean sweeps at home in this major format of the game.

Many people are trolling him on social media, and some critics are also holding him responsible for India's poor performance in Tests. During the match, some spectators even raised slogans against him. Former Indian cricketer Sunil Gavaskar has come out in his defence against this criticism of coach Gambhir. Gavaskar said that when India won the Champions Trophy and the Asia Cup under Gautam Gambhir's coaching, people did not praise him. But now, questioning his coaching solely for losing a home Test series is unfair to him.

A Coach Can Only Prepare the Team

Defending Gambhir, Gavaskar said that a coach can only prepare the team, but performing on the field is in the hands of the players. It is not appropriate to hold the coach responsible for the performance of those who are going to play on the 22 yards. He said, "My question to those who consider Gambhir responsible for the Test defeat is, what did you do when India won the Champions Trophy and the Asia Cup under him?" Regarding having a different coach for Tests, Gavaskar, citing the example of Brendon McCullum, said that teams do not need separate coaches for every format. It is wrong to blame the coach solely for the team's defeat.

Preparation Should Be Solid

Gavaskar said, "If we talk about the preparation of teams, last year, before the New Zealand tour of India, they had played on Sri Lanka's spinning pitches. Similarly, South Africa had also played a series against Pakistan in October. These teams came to India fully prepared."

Other teams want to play series against India and invite them to play in their country, which increases their revenue. India should also tell other teams that if you want to play against us, then come here. Just as the Australian team does not travel anywhere during their home season, the Indian team should also give importance to its home season.

If a player has the temperament and technique for Test cricket, they should get an opportunity in the team. There are many such players in domestic cricket who have played on these spinning pitches and also have experience. They have scored many runs in domestic cricket, and such players should be given priority.

Gavaskar said that South Africa is currently the Test world champion. In his view, losing 3-0 at home to New Zealand was more shameful than losing to world champions South Africa.

Share the news:

Join Arovia on WhatsApp

Related Topics

India vs South Africa ODI Series 2025

Published on:

27 Nov 2025 12:37 pm

English News / Sports / Cricket News / Sunil Gavaskar Defends Coach Gautam Gambhir, Blames BCCI for Team's Poor Performance

Big News

View All

Cricket News

Sports

Trending

Shubman Gill reacts to India’s humiliating loss against South Africa, says team will grow stronger

Shubman Gill
Cricket News

Gautam Gambhir Expresses Pain After Team India's Crushing Defeat, Says BCCI Will Decide My Future

Gautam Gambhir and Rishabh Pant
Cricket News

India Suffers Third Home Test Series Whitewash

Cricket News

IND vs SA: India hasn't batted 100 overs in the 4th innings in 25 years… Will history be made today or will it be a clean sweep?

Team India at Manchester (Photo Credit- IANS)
Cricket News

Rishabh Pant returns for South Africa T20s, one star player fears becoming the scapegoat

India vs South Africa T20i Series
Cricket News
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Bihar Elections 2025

PM Modi

Women's World Cup 2025

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Privacy Policy

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Code of Conduct

About Us

Grievance Policy

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.