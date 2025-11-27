Sunil Gavaskar Defends Coach Gautam Gambhir, Blames BCCI for Team's Poor Performance

Defending Gambhir, Gavaskar said that a coach can only prepare the team, but performing on the field is in the hands of the players. It is not appropriate to hold the coach responsible for the performance of those who are going to play on the 22 yards. He said, "My question to those who consider Gambhir responsible for the Test defeat is, what did you do when India won the Champions Trophy and the Asia Cup under him?" Regarding having a different coach for Tests, Gavaskar, citing the example of Brendon McCullum, said that teams do not need separate coaches for every format. It is wrong to blame the coach solely for the team's defeat.