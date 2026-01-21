21 January 2026,

Wednesday

Cricket News

Suryakumar Yadav to Create History Against New Zealand Today, Joining Rohit and Virat in Special Club

As soon as Suryakumar steps onto the field for the toss, he will officially complete his 100th match in T20 International cricket.

2 min read

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Jan 21, 2026

Suryakumar Yadav 100th T20I

Captain of the Indian team, Suryakumar Yadav. (Photo source: IANS)

Suryakumar Yadav's 100th T20I: India and New Zealand are set to begin a five-match T20 International series starting today, January 21. For India's captain Suryakumar Yadav, the first match presents a historic occasion. As soon as Suryakumar steps onto the field for the toss, he will officially complete his 100th match in T20 International cricket. With this milestone, he will join an elite list of Indian cricketers who have had long careers with remarkable consistency in the shortest format of the game.

Entry into Rohit and Virat's Elite Club

Suryakumar Yadav is set to become the fourth Indian player to play 100 T20I matches. Currently, veteran Rohit Sharma leads this list, having played 159 matches for India. He is followed by Virat Kohli, who has played 125 matches. In third place is Hardik Pandya with 124 matches, who will equal Kohli's record today. By joining the 100 T20 International club, Suryakumar will solidify his reputation as one of India's most impactful T20 players.

Opportunity to Reach 400 Sixes Record

Beyond the number of matches, Surya is also just five sixes away from completing 400 sixes in overall T20 cricket. In 346 matches and 320 innings, he has so far hit the ball over the boundary 395 times. Upon achieving this feat, he will become the third Indian to hit 400 or more sixes in T20s. Rohit Sharma (547 sixes) holds the first position in this regard, followed by Virat Kohli (435 sixes) in second place.

Last Year Was Quite Poor

Suryakumar Yadav is facing increasing pressure ahead of the T20 World Cup 2026. His statistics in 2025 were significantly below expectations, scoring only 218 runs in 21 matches with an average of just 13.62. Surprisingly, he did not hit a single half-century or century. It is believed that if India fails to defend their T20 World Cup title, his departure from T20s is certain.

india vs new zealand 2026

Published on:

21 Jan 2026 10:20 am

News / Sports / Cricket News / Suryakumar Yadav to Create History Against New Zealand Today, Joining Rohit and Virat in Special Club

