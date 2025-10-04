Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Weather

TAFE MF Logo

Women's World Cup 2025

Bihar Election 2025

Kulish 100th

Patrika Special

National

Entertainment

Astro

Health

Sports

Religion

Politics

International

OTT

Education

Opinion

Automobile

Tech

Gadgets

Lifestyle

Beauty

Women

Business

Crime

Jobs

home_icon

My News

video_icon

Shorts

epaper_icon

Epaper

Cricket News

Team India's 31-year dominance continues, a big win in the Ahmedabad Test, but these players raise concerns.

IND vs WI 1st Test Highlights: In the Ahmedabad Test, West Indies scored 162 runs in their first innings and were all out for 146 in their second innings. Team India had declared their first innings at 448 for 5 wickets.

2 min read

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Oct 04, 2025

IND vs WI 1st test Score

India’s win in first Test against West Indies (Photo - BCCI)

The Indian cricket team won the first Test against West Indies in Ahmedabad within three days. Shubman Gill & Company secured a victory by an innings and 140 runs. Ravindra Jadeja showcased a stellar performance with both bat and ball, while KL Rahul and Dhruv Jurel also played centuries. West Indies scored only 162 in their first innings and 146 in their second. Team India declared their first innings at 448 for 5 wickets. West Indies could not reach 448 runs combined across both innings, leading to a significant defeat.

India Undefeated Against West Indies for 31 Years

Ravindra Jadeja's significant contribution in this victory helped India maintain their unbeaten streak against West Indies for 31 years. Since 1994, India has not lost a Test at home against West Indies. In this period, both teams have played 11 Tests, with India winning 9 and 2 ending in a draw.

India's Third Largest Victory Against West Indies

This is India's third-largest victory against West Indies. After winning the toss and electing to bat, West Indies could only manage 162 runs in their first innings. For the visiting team, Justin Greaves scored 32 runs off 48 balls. For India, Mohammed Siraj took 4 wickets, while Jasprit Bumrah took 3.

In response, India declared their first innings at 448 for 5 wickets. For the hosts, opening batsman KL Rahul scored 100 runs. Additionally, Dhruv Jurel scored 125, while Ravindra Jadeja remained unbeaten on 104. Captain Shubman Gill contributed 50 runs to India's total. For West Indies, captain Roston Chase took 2 wickets in this innings, while Jairid Seales, Jomel Warrican, and Khary Pierre took one wicket each.

West Indies failed to learn from their previous mistakes in their second innings as well, being bowled out for a mere 146 runs. The West Indies' start was once again disappointing in this innings, losing Tagenarine Chanderpaul (8) at 12 runs. A wicket-fall followed. Alick Athanaze attempted to steady the innings with 38 runs off 74 balls, including 3 fours, but his efforts were in vain. Apart from Alick, Justin Greaves (25) and Jairid Seales (22) were the other notable contributors.

For India, Ravindra Jadeja took 4 wickets for 54 runs, while Mohammed Siraj claimed 3 wickets. Kuldeep Yadav also took 2 wickets. The final match of the two-Test series between India and West Indies will be played on October 10 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi.

Sai Sudharsan and Bumrah Raise Concerns

Sai Sudharsan once again failed to perform, getting out for just 7 runs. Jasprit Bumrah did not seem to be in his usual rhythm throughout the match, which is a major concern for Team India ahead of the Australia tour. Team India is scheduled to play a 3-match ODI series against Australia, and Bumrah is expected to lead the bowling unit on that tour.

```

Share the news:

Join Arovia on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Cricket News

Cricket World Cup 2023

Latest Cricket News

Published on:

04 Oct 2025 03:41 pm

English News / Sports / Cricket News / Team India's 31-year dominance continues, a big win in the Ahmedabad Test, but these players raise concerns.

Big News

View All

Cricket News

Sports

Trending

Two Players to Miss ODI Series Against Australia, Two Fierce Bowlers May Return to Team

Rohit Sharma
Cricket News

India vs Australia: Key Players Set to Return for ODI Series Against Australia! What About Samson and Abhishek?

Champions Trophy 2025
Cricket News

Why Team India Declared First Innings Overnight as West Indies Bat Suddenly on Third Day

Team India
Cricket News

KL Rahul hits century on Indian soil after 9 years, joins Kapil Dev and Vijay Manjrekar in elite list

KL Rahul
Cricket News

Mohsin Naqvi Questioned Over Trophy, BCCI Official Leaves Meeting Mid-way

Asia cup Trophy 2025 Controversy
Cricket News
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Asia Cup 2025

PM Modi

Bihar Elections 2025

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Grievance Policy

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

Privacy Policy

About Us

Code of Conduct

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.