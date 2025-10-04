Team India's 31-year dominance continues, a big win in the Ahmedabad Test, but these players raise concerns.

The Indian cricket team won the first Test against West Indies in Ahmedabad within three days. Shubman Gill & Company secured a victory by an innings and 140 runs. Ravindra Jadeja showcased a stellar performance with both bat and ball, while KL Rahul and Dhruv Jurel also played centuries. West Indies scored only 162 in their first innings and 146 in their second. Team India declared their first innings at 448 for 5 wickets. West Indies could not reach 448 runs combined across both innings, leading to a significant defeat.