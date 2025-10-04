Team India's 31-year dominance continues, a big win in the Ahmedabad Test, but these players raise concerns.

India’s win in first Test against West Indies (Photo - BCCI)
The Indian cricket team won the first Test against West Indies in Ahmedabad within three days. Shubman Gill & Company secured a victory by an innings and 140 runs. Ravindra Jadeja showcased a stellar performance with both bat and ball, while KL Rahul and Dhruv Jurel also played centuries. West Indies scored only 162 in their first innings and 146 in their second. Team India declared their first innings at 448 for 5 wickets. West Indies could not reach 448 runs combined across both innings, leading to a significant defeat.
Ravindra Jadeja's significant contribution in this victory helped India maintain their unbeaten streak against West Indies for 31 years. Since 1994, India has not lost a Test at home against West Indies. In this period, both teams have played 11 Tests, with India winning 9 and 2 ending in a draw.
This is India's third-largest victory against West Indies. After winning the toss and electing to bat, West Indies could only manage 162 runs in their first innings. For the visiting team, Justin Greaves scored 32 runs off 48 balls. For India, Mohammed Siraj took 4 wickets, while Jasprit Bumrah took 3.
In response, India declared their first innings at 448 for 5 wickets. For the hosts, opening batsman KL Rahul scored 100 runs. Additionally, Dhruv Jurel scored 125, while Ravindra Jadeja remained unbeaten on 104. Captain Shubman Gill contributed 50 runs to India's total. For West Indies, captain Roston Chase took 2 wickets in this innings, while Jairid Seales, Jomel Warrican, and Khary Pierre took one wicket each.
West Indies failed to learn from their previous mistakes in their second innings as well, being bowled out for a mere 146 runs. The West Indies' start was once again disappointing in this innings, losing Tagenarine Chanderpaul (8) at 12 runs. A wicket-fall followed. Alick Athanaze attempted to steady the innings with 38 runs off 74 balls, including 3 fours, but his efforts were in vain. Apart from Alick, Justin Greaves (25) and Jairid Seales (22) were the other notable contributors.
For India, Ravindra Jadeja took 4 wickets for 54 runs, while Mohammed Siraj claimed 3 wickets. Kuldeep Yadav also took 2 wickets. The final match of the two-Test series between India and West Indies will be played on October 10 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi.
Sai Sudharsan once again failed to perform, getting out for just 7 runs. Jasprit Bumrah did not seem to be in his usual rhythm throughout the match, which is a major concern for Team India ahead of the Australia tour. Team India is scheduled to play a 3-match ODI series against Australia, and Bumrah is expected to lead the bowling unit on that tour.
