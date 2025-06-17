scriptThree Super Overs Decide Netherlands-Nepal T20 Match | Three Super Overs Decide Netherlands-Nepal T20 Match | Latest News | Patrika News
Cricket News

Three Super Overs Decide Netherlands-Nepal T20 Match

Historic Triple Super Overs: For the first time in international cricket, a T20 match has been decided by a third super over. This historic moment occurred during the Netherlands versus Nepal match. After the match ended in a tie, followed by two tied super overs, the final decision was reached in a third super over.

Jun 17, 2025 / 09:05 am

Patrika Desk

Three Super Overs

Three Super Overs: Netherlands beat Nepal in third Super Over to win the match (Photo source: X@/ICC)

Three Super Overs in International Cricket: Cricket is rightly called a game of uncertainties; one can never predict what might happen next. A similar spectacle unfolded in Glasgow, Scotland, during the Nepal vs Netherlands match in the T20 International Tri-Series 2025. This match witnessed an unprecedented event in international cricket. The second T20 match between Nepal and Netherlands ended in a tie, leading not to one or two, but three super overs to determine the winner. This is the first-ever T20 match in cricket history to be decided by a third super over. The fans’ excitement was palpable.

Nepal Ties the Match with a Boundary on the Final Ball

In this match played at the Glasgow Titwood ground, Netherlands, batting first, scored 152 runs for the loss of 7 wickets in their allotted 20 overs. In response, Nepal also scored 152 runs losing 8 wickets in their 20 overs, resulting in a tie. Nepal needed five runs off the last ball. Nandan Yadav hit a boundary on the final ball to level the score. Then began the real thrill of the super over.

The Super Over Drama

In the first super over, Nepal scored 19 runs. Nepal seemed to have the upper hand, but Netherlands also scored 19 runs, tying the first super over. In the second super over, Netherlands scored 17 runs. Nepal then also scored 17 runs, tying the second super over as well. The fans’ excitement reached fever pitch as a third super over—a first in T20 cricket—was about to be played.

The Thrill of the Third Super Over

In the third super over, the Nepal team lost both their wickets without scoring any runs; Nepal’s score was 0/2. In response, Michael Leask from Netherlands hit a six on the very first ball, securing victory. This is the first time in the history of international cricket that a T20 match has been decided by a third super over. The ICC announced this on its official X account.

