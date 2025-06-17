Three Super Overs Decide Netherlands-Nepal T20 Match

Nepal Ties the Match with a Boundary on the Final Ball In this match played at the Glasgow Titwood ground, Netherlands, batting first, scored 152 runs for the loss of 7 wickets in their allotted 20 overs. In response, Nepal also scored 152 runs losing 8 wickets in their 20 overs, resulting in a tie. Nepal needed five runs off the last ball. Nandan Yadav hit a boundary on the final ball to level the score. Then began the real thrill of the super over.

The Super Over Drama In the first super over, Nepal scored 19 runs. Nepal seemed to have the upper hand, but Netherlands also scored 19 runs, tying the first super over. In the second super over, Netherlands scored 17 runs. Nepal then also scored 17 runs, tying the second super over as well. The fans’ excitement reached fever pitch as a third super over—a first in T20 cricket—was about to be played.