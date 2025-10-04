Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Two Players to Miss ODI Series Against Australia, Two Fierce Bowlers May Return to Team

India Tour of Australia 2025: Team India is scheduled to play a series of 3 ODIs and 5 T20 matches on their tour of Australia.

2 min read

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Oct 04, 2025

Rohit Sharma

Rohit Sharma (Photo - IANS)

IND vs AUS ODI Series 2025: The 3-match ODI series between India and Australia will be played from October 19, for which the team announcement may happen next week. Several major changes can be seen in this team. After this tour, the Indian team also has to play a Test series against South Africa from November 14. In such a situation, the selectors may rest Jasprit Bumrah. Rishabh Pant and Hardik Pandya will be out of this tour due to injury, while Mohammed Shami may make a comeback.

The Indian team has to play a 3-match ODI series from October 19. The second ODI match will be played on October 23 and the third match on October 35. After this, the T20 series will start from October 29. The 5-match T20 series will be played in Canberra, Melbourne, Gold Coast, Hobart, and Brisbane. Suryakumar Yadav will lead the T20 series, while Rohit Sharma will be the captain of the team in the ODI series.

Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli will be seen playing for Team India after the Champions Trophy. Before this, both were supposed to return in the 3-match ODI series against Bangladesh, but that series has been postponed until next year. Shreyas Iyer and KL Rahul are also confirmed to go on this tour. Nitish Kumar Reddy may get a chance in place of Hardik Pandya and Sanju Samson in place of Rishabh Pant. Axar Patel, Ravindra Jadeja, and Varun Chakravarthy are also expected to be selected.

Team India's fast bowler Mohammed Shami may make a comeback, and the fortunes of Siraj, who missed the Champions Trophy, may also shine. However, the 5-match T20 series on the Australia tour will be more important than the ODI series, as the T20 World Cup is to be played next year, and Team India will want to finalize its perfect 11 before that.

Probable Team India for ODI Series

Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Varun Chakravarthy, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Harshit Rana/Mukesh Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Shubman Gill, and Sanju Samson.

