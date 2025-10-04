Two Players to Miss ODI Series Against Australia, Two Fierce Bowlers May Return to Team

IND vs AUS ODI Series 2025: The 3-match ODI series between India and Australia will be played from October 19, for which the team announcement may happen next week. Several major changes can be seen in this team. After this tour, the Indian team also has to play a Test series against South Africa from November 14. In such a situation, the selectors may rest Jasprit Bumrah. Rishabh Pant and Hardik Pandya will be out of this tour due to injury, while Mohammed Shami may make a comeback.