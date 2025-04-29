scriptVaibhav Suryavanshi Achieves Dream: Fastest IPL Century by a 14-Year-Old | Latest News | Patrika News
Vaibhav Suryavanshi Achieves Dream: Fastest IPL Century by a 14-Year-Old

Vaibhav Suryavanshi Achieves Fastest IPL Century: 14-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi has become the fastest Indian batsman to score a century in the Indian Premier League (IPL). Following his innings, Vaibhav stated that scoring a century in the IPL had been a dream, and today that dream came true.

BharatApr 29, 2025 / 08:16 am

Patrika Desk

Vaibhav Suryavanshi’s Fastest IPL Century: 14-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi created history on Monday in IPL 2025, smashing a sensational century against Gujarat Titans. He achieved the feat in just 35 balls, hitting seven fours and eleven sixes. This makes him the first Indian and second player globally to score the fastest century in IPL history. Thanks to Suryavanshi’s incredible knock, Rajasthan Royals secured a resounding victory by five wickets with 25 balls to spare. He was also awarded the Man of the Match for his match-winning performance. Suryavanshi’s joy was evident after his incredible innings.

My Dream Came True Today

After receiving the Player of the Match award, Vaibhav Suryavanshi said, “It feels amazing. This is my first century in the IPL, and only my third innings. I just watch the ball and play it. It’s great batting with Yashasvi Jaiswal; he guides me on what to do. Scoring a century in the IPL has been a dream, and today that dream came true. I don’t overthink; I just focus on playing.”

Ryan Parag Also Praised Suryavanshi

Meanwhile, Ryan Parag lauded Suryavanshi, stating, “He’s unbelievable. We spent two months with him, seeing what we could do. You learn every day watching the IPL, learning how the team works, how Suryavanshi bhai does his thing. A great win; we were looking for this win. It was one-sided, which made me happy.”

Fastest IPL Centuries (by Balls Faced)

30 Chris Gayle RCB vs PWI Bengaluru 2013
35 Vaibhav Suryavanshi RR vs GT Jaipur 2025
37 Yusuf Pathan RR vs MI Mumbai 2010
38 David Miller PBKS vs RCB Mohali 2013

