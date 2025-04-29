Vaibhav Suryavanshi Achieves Dream: Fastest IPL Century by a 14-Year-Old

My Dream Came True TodayAfter receiving the Player of the Match award, Vaibhav Suryavanshi said, “It feels amazing. This is my first century in the IPL, and only my third innings. I just watch the ball and play it. It’s great batting with Yashasvi Jaiswal; he guides me on what to do. Scoring a century in the IPL has been a dream, and today that dream came true. I don’t overthink; I just focus on playing.”
Ryan Parag Also Praised SuryavanshiMeanwhile, Ryan Parag lauded Suryavanshi, stating, “He’s unbelievable. We spent two months with him, seeing what we could do. You learn every day watching the IPL, learning how the team works, how Suryavanshi bhai does his thing. A great win; we were looking for this win. It was one-sided, which made me happy.”
Fastest IPL Centuries (by Balls Faced)30 Chris Gayle RCB vs PWI Bengaluru 2013
35 Vaibhav Suryavanshi RR vs GT Jaipur 2025
37 Yusuf Pathan RR vs MI Mumbai 2010
38 David Miller PBKS vs RCB Mohali 2013