Vaibhav Suryavanshi Achieves Dream: Fastest IPL Century by a 14-Year-Old

My Dream Came True Today After receiving the Player of the Match award, Vaibhav Suryavanshi said, “It feels amazing. This is my first century in the IPL, and only my third innings. I just watch the ball and play it. It’s great batting with Yashasvi Jaiswal; he guides me on what to do. Scoring a century in the IPL has been a dream, and today that dream came true. I don’t overthink; I just focus on playing.”

Ryan Parag Also Praised Suryavanshi Meanwhile, Ryan Parag lauded Suryavanshi, stating, “He’s unbelievable. We spent two months with him, seeing what we could do. You learn every day watching the IPL, learning how the team works, how Suryavanshi bhai does his thing. A great win; we were looking for this win. It was one-sided, which made me happy.”