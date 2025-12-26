Vaibhav Suryavanshi scripts history, sets new world record

Indian young batter Vaibhav Suryavanshi kissing his helmet after scoring a century. (Photo source: X@/LoyalSachinFan)
Vaibhav Suryavanshi New World Record: 14-year-old star opening batsman Vaibhav Suryavanshi has created history with a spectacular performance in the Vijay Hazare Trophy. Playing for Bihar in their first Plate Group match of the 2025-26 season, Vaibhav played one of the most memorable innings in domestic cricket to date. He fiercely attacked the bowlers from the start against Arunachal Pradesh for the Bihar team captained by Sakibul Gani. Vaibhav scored 190 runs off just 84 balls. He hit 16 fours and 15 sixes in his innings, showcasing confidence and power far beyond his age.
With this innings, Vaibhav Suryavanshi has also added a major world record to his name. He has become the first male cricketer in cricket history to score centuries in both List A and T20 cricket before the age of 15. The young player from Samastipur had previously made headlines by becoming the youngest player to score a century in IPL and T20 cricket. Now, in the very first match of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26, he has added another milestone to his growing list of achievements.
Vaibhav Suryavanshi has become the youngest batsman to score a century in men's List A cricket at the age of 14 years and 272 days. In this regard, he has broken the years-old record of former Pakistan cricketer Zahoor Elahi. Zahoor had scored an unbeaten 103 runs in 1986 at the age of 15 years and 209 days.
It is worth noting that Vaibhav Suryavanshi has also been selected for the Prime Minister's National Children's Award. Today, Friday, December 26, President Droupadi Murmu will honour Vaibhav at Rashtrapati Bhavan in Delhi. Following this, all the children will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Vaibhav Suryavanshi has also reached Delhi to receive this award. Therefore, he will not be playing for Bihar in the Vijay Hazare Trophy today.
