Vaibhav Suryavanshi scripts history, sets new world record

With this innings, Vaibhav Suryavanshi has also added a major world record to his name. He has become the first male cricketer in cricket history to score centuries in both List A and T20 cricket before the age of 15. The young player from Samastipur had previously made headlines by becoming the youngest player to score a century in IPL and T20 cricket. Now, in the very first match of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26, he has added another milestone to his growing list of achievements.