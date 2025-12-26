26 December 2025,

Friday

Cricket News

Vaibhav Suryavanshi Out of Remainder of Vijay Hazare Trophy After Scoring 190, Reason Will Win Hearts

Vaibhav Suryavanshi, who created a stir in the first match of the Vijay Hazare Trophy, has been ruled out of the remaining matches. The reason behind this is not an injury or anything similar, but something else.

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Dec 26, 2025

Vaibhav Suryavanshi ruled out

Vaibhav Suryavanshi. (Photo source: video screenshot)

Vaibhav Suryavanshi ruled out: Vaibhav Suryavanshi, who made headlines with a blistering 190 off just 84 balls in the very first match of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26, will now not play the remaining matches for Bihar in the tournament. Bihar's second match in the Plate Group of the Vijay Hazare Trophy is against Manipur today, Friday, at the JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi. However, the 14-year-old opening batsman will not be seen in this match. The reason behind this is not injury or team selection. Let us tell you why he has been excluded.

Vaibhav Suryavanshi to receive Prime Minister's National Children's Award

In fact, Vaibhav Suryavanshi will attend an award ceremony organised in Delhi today, Friday, December 26. Suryavanshi has been selected for the Prime Minister's National Children's Award. He had left for Delhi on Wednesday and is currently in Delhi. Today, he will be honoured with the Prime Minister's National Children's Award by President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan in the capital. After this, he will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Vaibhav to join U-19 team on December 30

After the ceremony in Delhi, Vaibhav Suryavanshi has to join the Indian U-19 team, as this team is scheduled to depart for South Africa on December 30. Suryavanshi will play a three-match ODI series in South Africa. After this, he will participate in the U-19 World Cup 2026. The ODI series against South Africa will begin on January 4 and the last match will be played on January 9.

Vaibhav will not play Vijay Hazare Trophy anymore

Vaibhav Suryavanshi will then play the World Cup matches with the U-19 team from January 15. India's first match will be against the USA in Bulawayo. The Vijay Hazare Trophy is scheduled to conclude by January 18. In such a situation, due to his commitment with the U-19 team, Vaibhav Suryavanshi will not play for Bihar in the Vijay Hazare Trophy.

Bihar's Playing XI Today

Mangal Mehrour, Piyush Singh, Ayush Loharu (wicketkeeper), Sakibul Gani (captain), Bipin Saurabh, Akash Raj, Suraj Kashyap, Himanshu Tiwari, Sabir Khan, Badal Kanojia, Himanshu Singh.

Manipur's Playing XI

Karnajeet Yumnam, Ulenyai Khwaiyarkpam, Al Bashid Muhammad (wicketkeeper), Kangbam Priyojit Singh, Langlonyamba Keishangbam, Johnson Singh, Feiroijam Jotin, Chingkham Bidash, L Kishan Singha, Ajay Lamabam Singh, Bishworjit Konthoujam (captain).

Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-2026

26 Dec 2025 11:33 am

