Vaibhav Suryavanshi Out of Remainder of Vijay Hazare Trophy After Scoring 190, Reason Will Win Hearts

Vaibhav Suryavanshi ruled out: Vaibhav Suryavanshi, who made headlines with a blistering 190 off just 84 balls in the very first match of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26, will now not play the remaining matches for Bihar in the tournament. Bihar's second match in the Plate Group of the Vijay Hazare Trophy is against Manipur today, Friday, at the JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi. However, the 14-year-old opening batsman will not be seen in this match. The reason behind this is not injury or team selection. Let us tell you why he has been excluded.