VHT 2025-26: Delhi Squad Announced, Virat Kohli to Return to Action Under Rishabh Pant's Captaincy

VHT 2025-26: India's Test vice-captain Rishabh Pant has been appointed captain of the Delhi team for the upcoming National One Day Championship, the Vijay Hazare Trophy, which begins on December 24. Veteran Virat Kohli is also expected to play in some matches. Besides Pant and Kohli, fast bowler Harshit Rana and experienced players Ishant Sharma and Navdeep Saini will also be seen participating in this tournament. However, the Delhi & District Cricket Association (DDCA) has not included Pant, Kohli, and Rana in the official 16-member squad. It is believed that these three will play the initial few matches.