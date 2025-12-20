20 December 2025,

Saturday

Cricket News

VHT 2025-26: Delhi Squad Announced, Virat Kohli to Return to Action Under Rishabh Pant's Captaincy

VHT 2025-26: The Delhi team for the Vijay Hazare Trophy has been announced. Rishabh Pant has been handed the captaincy of the team. Meanwhile, Virat Kohli and Harshit Rana have been included in the team for the initial few matches.

image

Patrika Desk

Dec 20, 2025

VHT 2025-26

Virat Kohli. (Photo source: X/@BCCI)

VHT 2025-26: India's Test vice-captain Rishabh Pant has been appointed captain of the Delhi team for the upcoming National One Day Championship, the Vijay Hazare Trophy, which begins on December 24. Veteran Virat Kohli is also expected to play in some matches. Besides Pant and Kohli, fast bowler Harshit Rana and experienced players Ishant Sharma and Navdeep Saini will also be seen participating in this tournament. However, the Delhi & District Cricket Association (DDCA) has not included Pant, Kohli, and Rana in the official 16-member squad. It is believed that these three will play the initial few matches.

Virat, Pant, and Rana to Play Only Until January 11

In fact, India's ODI series against New Zealand is scheduled to begin on January 11, 2026. Therefore, Virat, Pant, and Rana will be available for only a limited number of matches, perhaps two to three, due to national duty. Which matches Kohli and Pant will play has not yet been confirmed by the board.

Ayush Badoni to Take Over Captaincy After Pant

Ayush Badoni has been appointed as the vice-captain of the Delhi team. He will take over the leadership responsibilities after Rishabh Pant departs for national duty. He will also serve as the second wicketkeeper for the ODI team.

Delhi's Regular Squad

Ayush Badoni (Vice-Captain/Captain), Arpit Rana, Yash Dhull, Sarthak Ranjan, Priyansh Arya, Tejaswi Singh Dahiya, Nitish Rana, Hrithik Shokeen, Harsh Tyagi, Simarjeet Singh, Prince Yadav, Divij Mehra, Ayush Doseja, Vaibhav Kandpal, Rohan Rana, Anuj Rawat (Wicketkeeper).

Additional Players: Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant, Navdeep Saini, Harshit Rana, Ishant Sharma.

VHT 2025-26: Delhi Squad Announced, Virat Kohli to Return to Action Under Rishabh Pant's Captaincy

