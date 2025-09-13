Wasim Akram Concedes Pakistan's Weakness Against India's Spin Duo Ahead of Asia Cup Clash

Wasim Akram on India vs Pakistan: Former Pakistan cricket legend Wasim Akram has expressed concerns about his team's preparedness for the high-stakes India versus Pakistan clash in the Asia Cup 2025. Ahead of the Sunday, 14 September encounter, he highlighted the threat posed by India's spin attack, particularly Kuldeep Yadav and Varun Chakravarthy, who he believes could decimate Pakistan's middle order. During India's dominant performance against UAE, Kuldeep took 4 wickets for 7 runs in 2.1 overs, while Varun claimed a wicket conceding only 4 runs in 2 overs. This spin duo's form has Akram worried, believing Pakistan is ill-equipped to handle them.
Pakistan's middle order, featuring established players like Salman Agha, Mohammad Haris, and Hasan Nawaz, lacks extensive experience against high-pressure, quality wrist spin or mystery spin. These batsmen could face a significant challenge on pitches offering variable bounce and drift. This vulnerability was evident in their match against Oman, where Pakistan, after a strong start at 89/1, collapsed to 120/5 – a mere 31 runs from their middle order – showcasing their struggles.
Wasim Akram stated, "The problem I see for Pakistan is their middle-order batting against India's spinners. You can see Jasprit Bumrah, but bowlers like Varun and Kuldeep can trouble batsmen. If a batsman is trying to read the ball after it bounces, it means he doesn't even know what's happening."
While Pakistan's middle order possesses talent with players like Salman Agha, Hasan Nawaz, and Mohammad Haris, they lack significant experience in high-pressure matches. Haris has only played 10 T20 Internationals, while Nawaz is a recent addition to the team. Their limited ability to counter high-quality wrist spin, especially under pressure, is a major concern for Akram. With India likely to field three spinners – Kuldeep, Varun, and Axar Patel – the middle overs could prove decisive.