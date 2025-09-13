Wasim Akram Concedes Pakistan's Weakness Against India's Spin Duo Ahead of Asia Cup Clash

Wasim Akram on India vs Pakistan: Former Pakistan cricket legend Wasim Akram has expressed concerns about his team's preparedness for the high-stakes India versus Pakistan clash in the Asia Cup 2025. Ahead of the Sunday, 14 September encounter, he highlighted the threat posed by India's spin attack, particularly Kuldeep Yadav and Varun Chakravarthy, who he believes could decimate Pakistan's middle order. During India's dominant performance against UAE, Kuldeep took 4 wickets for 7 runs in 2.1 overs, while Varun claimed a wicket conceding only 4 runs in 2 overs. This spin duo's form has Akram worried, believing Pakistan is ill-equipped to handle them.