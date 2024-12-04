WI vs BAN: Bangladesh creates history on West Indies’ soil after 15 years

First Test series levelled Bangladesh and West Indies have played 11 Test series so far, with Bangladesh winning two and West Indies winning eight. However, this series has ended 1-1. Bangladesh had last won a Test match on West Indies’ soil in 2009 when it also won the series 2-0. However, the team had been desperate for a win on West Indies’ soil since then.

Talking about the match, Bangladesh had scored only 164 runs in the first innings, which put the team in a difficult position. However, Bangladesh bowled out West Indies for 146 runs in the second innings, with Nayeem Hasan taking five wickets. Bangladesh then scored 268 runs in its second innings and set a target of 286 runs for West Indies.