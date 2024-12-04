scriptWI vs BAN: Bangladesh creates history on West Indies’ soil after 15 years | WI vs BAN: Bangladesh creates history on West Indies&#39; soil after 15 years | Latest News | Patrika News
WI vs BAN: Bangladesh creates history on West Indies’ soil after 15 years

WI vs BAN: Bangladesh’s team has created history by winning a Test match on West Indies’ soil after 15 years. The Bangladesh team was desperate for a win since 2009.

New DelhiDec 04, 2024 / 11:36 am

Patrika Desk

WI vs BAN 2nd Test
WI vs BAN: Bangladesh has made history by wiping away a 15-year-old stain of defeat on West Indies’ soil. Not only has Bangladesh won its first Test match against the West Indies on their turf since 2009, but it has also levelled the series 1-1. This victory has improved its statistics, with three wins in the last six Tests. Before this series, Bangladesh had defeated Pakistan in two Tests at home. Although it later lost two matches to India, it has now bounced back with a triumph over the West Indies. Bangladesh secured a 101-run victory in Jamaica, dismissing the West Indies for under 200 runs in both innings.

First Test series levelled

Bangladesh and West Indies have played 11 Test series so far, with Bangladesh winning two and West Indies winning eight. However, this series has ended 1-1. Bangladesh had last won a Test match on West Indies’ soil in 2009 when it also won the series 2-0. However, the team had been desperate for a win on West Indies’ soil since then.
Talking about the match, Bangladesh had scored only 164 runs in the first innings, which put the team in a difficult position. However, Bangladesh bowled out West Indies for 146 runs in the second innings, with Nayeem Hasan taking five wickets. Bangladesh then scored 268 runs in its second innings and set a target of 286 runs for West Indies.

Taijul Islam was awarded Player of the Match

In response, West Indies’ second innings also ended at 185 runs. Taijul Islam was the star performer for Bangladesh. As a result, Bangladesh won the match by 101 runs and levelled the series 1-1. Taijul Islam was awarded the Player of the Match title, while Bangladesh’s Taskin Ahmed and West Indies’ Jayden Seales were jointly awarded the Player of the Series title.

