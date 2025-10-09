Will Mohammed Shami make a comeback to Team India? Former Indian cricketer weighs in

Mohammed Shami, Indian cricketer (Photo Credit: IANS)
Mohammed Shami: Star Indian fast bowler Mohammed Shami has been away from international cricket for a long time. In such a situation, it is natural to question whether he will be able to make a comeback to Team India or not. Shami last played an international match in the Champions Trophy earlier this year. Meanwhile, former Indian cricketer and commentator Aakash Chopra has expressed doubts about Mohammed Shami's return to Team India.
Former 48-year-old cricketer Aakash Chopra, while assessing the possibilities of Shami's return to Team India on his YouTube channel, said, "If his name has not come up yet, then the chances of his return to the Indian team are slim. He has fallen behind in the race. However, the reality is also that we do not have a large pool of fast bowlers. Because of this, his name might come up, but the probability is very low. If there is an IPL season, then it's a different matter."
Currently, Mohammed Shami is 35 years old. Considering his fitness and age, the chief selector of the Indian team, Ajit Agarkar, had recently said that he has played very few matches in the last 2-3 years. He has played one match each in Bengal and Duleep Trophy. In such a situation, whether he will be able to perform or not, he will need to play some more cricket.
Mohammed Shami has played 64 Test, 108 ODI, and 25 T20 international matches for India, in which he has taken 229, 206, and 27 wickets respectively. He last played a Test for India in June 2023 against Australia, while his last T20 international match was against England in February 2025. Shami's last ODI was the final match of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, which was played on March 9.
Big NewsView All
Cricket News
Sports
Trending