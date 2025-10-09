Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Weather

TAFE MF Logo

Jaipur SMS Fire

Women's World Cup 2025

Bihar Election 2025

Kulish 100th

Patrika Special

National

Entertainment

Astro

Health

Sports

Religion

Politics

International

OTT

Education

Opinion

Automobile

Tech

Gadgets

Lifestyle

Beauty

Women

Business

Crime

Jobs

home_icon

My News

video_icon

Shorts

epaper_icon

Epaper

Cricket News

Will Mohammed Shami make a comeback to Team India? Former Indian cricketer weighs in

Mohammad Shami has played 64 Tests, 108 ODIs, and 25 T20 Internationals for India to date, in which he has taken 229, 206, and 27 wickets respectively.

less than 1 minute read

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Oct 09, 2025

Mohammed Shami

Mohammed Shami, Indian cricketer (Photo Credit: IANS)

Mohammed Shami: Star Indian fast bowler Mohammed Shami has been away from international cricket for a long time. In such a situation, it is natural to question whether he will be able to make a comeback to Team India or not. Shami last played an international match in the Champions Trophy earlier this year. Meanwhile, former Indian cricketer and commentator Aakash Chopra has expressed doubts about Mohammed Shami's return to Team India.

Former 48-year-old cricketer Aakash Chopra, while assessing the possibilities of Shami's return to Team India on his YouTube channel, said, "If his name has not come up yet, then the chances of his return to the Indian team are slim. He has fallen behind in the race. However, the reality is also that we do not have a large pool of fast bowlers. Because of this, his name might come up, but the probability is very low. If there is an IPL season, then it's a different matter."

Currently, Mohammed Shami is 35 years old. Considering his fitness and age, the chief selector of the Indian team, Ajit Agarkar, had recently said that he has played very few matches in the last 2-3 years. He has played one match each in Bengal and Duleep Trophy. In such a situation, whether he will be able to perform or not, he will need to play some more cricket.

Mohammed Shami has played 64 Test, 108 ODI, and 25 T20 international matches for India, in which he has taken 229, 206, and 27 wickets respectively. He last played a Test for India in June 2023 against Australia, while his last T20 international match was against England in February 2025. Shami's last ODI was the final match of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, which was played on March 9.

Share the news:

Join Arovia on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Board-of-Control-for-Cricket-in-India

Cricket News

Published on:

09 Oct 2025 09:54 am

English News / Sports / Cricket News / Will Mohammed Shami make a comeback to Team India? Former Indian cricketer weighs in

Big News

View All

Cricket News

Sports

Trending

Big Blow to Australia: Captain Ruled Out of Ashes Test Series Due to Injury

Pat Cummins Ruled Out
Cricket News

Sanju Samson Ready to Bat at Number 9, Sends Strong Message to Gautam Gambhir

Sanju Samson on Gautam Gambhir
Cricket News

CEAT Awards: Rohit Sharma receives Special Award, Sanju Samson named T20 Batsman of the Year

CEAT Awards Show
Cricket News

Australia Announce Squads for India Series, Cummins and Three Others Out; Marsh to Captain

Australia squad announce
Cricket News

Former World Cup-winning West Indies star Bernard Julien dies aged 75

Bernard Julien Passes Away
Cricket News
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Women's World Cup 2025

PM Modi

Bihar Elections 2025

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Grievance Policy

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

Privacy Policy

About Us

Code of Conduct

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.