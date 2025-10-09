Will Mohammed Shami make a comeback to Team India? Former Indian cricketer weighs in

Former 48-year-old cricketer Aakash Chopra, while assessing the possibilities of Shami's return to Team India on his YouTube channel, said, "If his name has not come up yet, then the chances of his return to the Indian team are slim. He has fallen behind in the race. However, the reality is also that we do not have a large pool of fast bowlers. Because of this, his name might come up, but the probability is very low. If there is an IPL season, then it's a different matter."