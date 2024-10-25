WTC Points Table 2023-25: South Africa’s Victory Increases India’s Difficulty

On the other hand, South Africa has performed brilliantly to defeat Bangladesh in the Mirpur Test. With this victory, South Africa has made a big jump in the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) points table. South Africa has now reached the fourth position with 40 points and a winning percentage of 47.620. Bangladesh, on the other hand, remains in seventh place, although their winning percentage has decreased from 34.38 to 30.56, and they are now out of the final race.

If we look at the WTC points table, India is at the top with 98 points and a winning percentage of 68.06 in 12 matches, winning 8 matches. Australia is in second place, having won 8 matches in 12 matches with 90 points and a winning percentage of 62.50. Sri Lanka is in third place with 60 points and a winning percentage of 55.560 in 9 matches.

The final race is now only between these four countries. If South Africa wins the series against Bangladesh and India loses the series against New Zealand, then Team India may face difficulties. India will then have to play a five-match Test series against Australia and will need to win most of the matches to make it to the final. South Africa, on the other hand, will play a series against Pakistan and Sri Lanka.