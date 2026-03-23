High-tech sex racket busted at Moradabad hotel, Bookings via Instagram

Moradabad hotel mein high-tech sex racket ka pardafash!
Moradabad sex racket hotel Raid: In a sensational development, the police in Moradabad district of Uttar Pradesh have busted a major sex racket. A raid conducted late at night at a hotel located in the busy Budhbazar area of the city led to the arrest of 14 people, including three young women. This action has caused a stir in the area.
Acting on a tip-off, the police team raided the hotel and found young men and women in objectionable positions in rooms number 102, 104, and 105. The police immediately took everyone into custody. Other rooms in the hotel were also searched, revealing signs of suspicious activities.
Police investigation revealed that the arrested young women were brought from Delhi and Gorakhpur. During interrogation, they stated that the hotel manager had contacted them and called them to Moradabad. The women also disclosed that they were lured and forced to engage with multiple clients against their will.
During questioning, the hotel manager confessed that he was running this entire operation under the direction of the hotel owner. The earnings from this illegal business were shared equally between them. The police have also named the hotel owner in the case, who is currently absconding and is being searched for.
The most shocking aspect of this racket was that the entire network was being operated digitally. Customers were contacted through Instagram, and advance payments were collected via QR codes. Once the booking was confirmed, customers were sent the hotel address and time.
Police investigation also revealed that different time-based packages were set for this illegal trade. Slots ranging from one hour to five hours were available, with prices reaching up to six thousand rupees. The full amount was collected from customers upon their arrival at the hotel.
During the raid, the police found the hotel register in a suspicious condition. No customer entries were recorded, nor were any identity proofs provided. This clearly indicated that illegal activities were being carried out in the hotel, in complete violation of regulations.
During the search, the police recovered a large quantity of aphrodisiacs, cash, and expensive mobile phones. Additionally, seven young men were found consuming alcohol in another hotel room, and they were also taken into custody.
According to police officials, this case may not be limited to just one hotel, and there is a suspicion of a larger network operating behind it. With this in mind, the entire matter is being investigated thoroughly, and other potential locations are also being monitored.
This case is indicative of how illegal businesses like prostitution are rapidly spreading through digital platforms. Consequently, the police have devised a strategy to increase technical surveillance and monitor social media to apprehend such networks in a timely manner.
SP City Kumar Ranvijay Singh, while providing details on the matter, stated that a total of 14 people, including three young women, were arrested during a raid at a hotel in Budhbazar, Kotwali area. He said that preliminary investigation has clarified that this sex racket network was being operated through online mediums, particularly Instagram.
SP City further stated that the entire gang is being investigated in depth, and continuous raids are being conducted to search for the absconding hotel owner. He also added that strict vigil is being maintained on such illegal businesses in the city, and action will continue against suspicious hotels and locations in the future.
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