Body Found Hanging from Tree: Missing Driver's Remains Discovered After Two Months

According to the information received, the body of a young man was found hanging from a tree in a plantation near the Jampapali dumping area in the Gharghora police station area on Thursday morning. Police arrived at the scene and began their investigation. During questioning of local residents, the deceased was identified as Kuldeep Ekka (28 years), son of Bhubaneswar Ekka, a resident of Pathalgaon.

CG News: Missing for Two Months It is reported that the young man worked as a driver and had come to Jampapali to load coal on 14 December. He did not return home afterwards, leading his family to search for him continuously.

On Thursday morning, when villagers went to the dumping area side, they found the young man’s body hanging from a tree. They informed the police. The police informed his family and, after their arrival, registered a case, conducted a post-mortem, and handed over the body to the family. The police say the investigation will reveal the circumstances surrounding the death.