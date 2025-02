According to police information, Dinesh Agrawal, a resident of Keshar Nagar, filed a complaint stating that he and his family had gone to Prayagraj for the Kumbh Mela and the house was locked.

Between the night of 23rd and 24th February, unknown thieves broke into the house and stole ₹10 lakh in cash and ₹5 lakh worth of gold and silver jewellery from a cupboard before fleeing. Incidents of theft are increasing in the city, and the police appear to be failing to prevent them.