Collector’s Big Action! Patwari Suspended with Immediate Effect

Irregularity During Posting According to the order issued by the SDM, Patwari Ramnresh Bagdi, who was posted in Halka number 3, village Dadbhachali, of Belghana tehsil, committed irregularities during his posting in village Matsagora of Kota tehsil.

Under this, the land of Suresh Kumar Maravi, son of Phoolsingh, with Khasra number 285/1, 37/1, and 37/2, with an area of 0.591, 0.251, and 0.182 hectares, respectively, was demarcated on April 11, 2017, and it was found that there was no encroachment on the land.