Collector’s Big Action! Patwari Suspended with Immediate Effect

Irregularity During Posting According to the order issued by the SDM, Patwari Ramnresh Bagdi, who was posted in Halka number 3, village Dadbhachali, of Belghana tehsil, committed irregularities during his posting in village Matsagora of Kota tehsil.
Under this, the land of Suresh Kumar Maravi, son of Phoolsingh, with Khasra number 285/1, 37/1, and 37/2, with an area of 0.591, 0.251, and 0.182 hectares, respectively, was demarcated on April 11, 2017, and it was found that there was no encroachment on the land.
Orders Not Followed But in the demarcation report submitted to the Tehsildar Kota on April 20, 2017, Janakram mentioned that Suresh Kumar’s land with Khasra number 285/1, with an area of 0.591 hectares, had been encroached upon. It is clear that Patwari Ramnresh Bagdi did not follow the instructions given in Section 128-129 of the Chhattisgarh Land Revenue Code.