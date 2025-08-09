Delhi Murder: Huma Qureshi's Cousin Killed in Dispute

Murder in Delhi: A minor parking dispute in Delhi's Bhogal area turned bloody on Friday night. Asif Qureshi, 35, a cousin of film actress Huma Qureshi, was murdered by two brothers, Ujjwal and Gautam, using sharp weapons. Police investigations have revealed that this incident was not spontaneous but the culmination of a long-standing feud that had been brewing for the past year. According to the police, Asif and the two accused had clashed at least six times in the past 12 months. Three months prior, a physical altercation occurred, where the accused openly threatened, “We will kill you next time.” This threat became a reality late Thursday night.
According to South-East DCP Hemant Tiwari, the deceased's wife, Shaheen Qureshi, stated that around 10 pm on Thursday, Asif noticed Ujjwal had parked his scooter in front of their house gate again. He asked him to move it, but Ujjwal started an argument. Hearing the commotion, his brother Gautam came out of the house and immediately began fighting with Asif. During this, Gautam started attacking with a sharp weapon. According to Asif's wife Shaheen, after a fight three months prior, she wanted to file a police complaint, but the neighbours intervened and mediated a settlement. Despite this, Ujjwal frequently parked his scooter in front of the gate, causing disputes. The same happened on Thursday night, escalating into a fatal attack.
DCP Hemant Tiwari told TOI that after the murder, a team comprising Inspector Pankaj Kumar, Deepak Kumar, and Sub-Inspectors Anil Kumar and Paras Dhyani launched an investigation. During this, the team examined CCTV footage and activated an intelligence team. A punch and a sharp weapon (a 'sua') were recovered from the accused. Shaheen alleges that neighbour Ujjwal deliberately parked his scooter in front of their house. This had led to about six arguments over the course of a year, but the accused remained defiant.
Hearing the commotion, several neighbours arrived and tried to intervene, but the accused refused to stop. Gautam brandished a weapon, warning people to back off, and repeatedly stabbed Asif in the chest. Seriously injured, Asif fell to the ground. Local residents informed the police and rushed him to the hospital, but doctors declared him dead.
Police sources say Gautam has been involved in criminal cases before and has cases registered against him at Lajpat Nagar police station. He was reportedly under the influence of drugs at the time of the incident. Interrogation revealed that Ujjwal provoked him during the fight, after which he attacked with the weapon. The incident was captured on CCTV. The footage clearly shows both brothers attacking Asif while people around try to intervene. The police seized the video and identified and arrested the accused based on it. The video went viral on social media from Friday morning.
Salim Qureshi (सलीम कुरैशी), father of actress Huma Qureshi and Asif's relative, said he learned of the incident over the phone. He stated, “Asif only said, ‘Please move the scooter a little’, but they made it an ego issue and murdered him.” Salim described Asif as a simple and hardworking young man and said this incident reflects the growing intolerance in society.
DCP Hemant Tiwari stated that the police have registered a murder case and arrested Gautam and Ujjwal. Investigations into their criminal background are ongoing. This incident once again proves that even minor arguments can escalate into violence, and the cost of not taking timely action can be fatal.