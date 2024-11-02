scriptGrievous Murder Story: Man Dismembers Woman and Buries Her in a Pit | Grievous Murder Story: Man Dismembers Woman and Buries Her in a Pit | Latest News | Patrika News
Grievous Murder Story: Man Dismembers Woman and Buries Her in a Pit

Jodhpur Anita Murder Case: The accused called the woman to his house and hit her on the forehead.

JodhpurNov 02, 2024 / 01:25 pm

Patrika Desk

The body of Anita, a 50-year-old beautician who went missing from Sardarpura B Road in Jodhpur, has been discovered by police, dismembered into six parts. The suspect, Gulmuddin Farooqui, remains at large. A murder case has been registered at Sardarpura police station following a report from the victim’s husband. Here, we detail the events surrounding the murder.
Anita, the wife of Manmohan Chaudhary and a resident of Sardarpura A Road owned a beauty parlour on Sardarpura B Road. On 27 October, she closed her parlour at 2:30 pm and left without informing anyone.
When her phone was turned off and she failed to return home, her husband reported her disappearance to Sardarpura police station.

Gulmuddin Farooqui, the accused, operated a shop opposite Anita’s beauty parlour, and they were known to each other.
Sources suggest that Anita had lent money to Farooqui at interest, and it is believed that he murdered her out of desperation to avoid repaying the loan.

Reports indicate that Farooqui meticulously planned the murder. He allegedly brought a JCB machine to dig a large pit outside his house under the pretence of constructing a gutter. Additionally, he acquired a large knife typically used for slaughtering animals, along with a significant amount of perfume.
According to police, the suspect summoned Anita to his residence, where he struck her on the forehead, resulting in her death. He then dismembered her body into six pieces.

Farooqui concealed the body parts in plastic bags and buried them in the pit. To mask the smell, he reportedly used copious amounts of perfume.
The suspect is currently evading capture, while Anita’s remains were recovered following information provided by Farooqui’s wife.

