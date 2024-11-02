Grievous Murder Story: Man Dismembers Woman and Buries Her in a Pit

Anita, the wife of Manmohan Chaudhary and a resident of Sardarpura A Road owned a beauty parlour on Sardarpura B Road. On 27 October, she closed her parlour at 2:30 pm and left without informing anyone.

When her phone was turned off and she failed to return home, her husband reported her disappearance to Sardarpura police station. Gulmuddin Farooqui, the accused, operated a shop opposite Anita’s beauty parlour, and they were known to each other.

Sources suggest that Anita had lent money to Farooqui at interest, and it is believed that he murdered her out of desperation to avoid repaying the loan. Reports indicate that Farooqui meticulously planned the murder. He allegedly brought a JCB machine to dig a large pit outside his house under the pretence of constructing a gutter. Additionally, he acquired a large knife typically used for slaughtering animals, along with a significant amount of perfume.

According to police, the suspect summoned Anita to his residence, where he struck her on the forehead, resulting in her death. He then dismembered her body into six pieces. Farooqui concealed the body parts in plastic bags and buried them in the pit. To mask the smell, he reportedly used copious amounts of perfume.

The suspect is currently evading capture, while Anita’s remains were recovered following information provided by Farooqui’s wife.