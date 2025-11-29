Jaipur: Police raid two houses, detain eight in illegal flesh trade crackdown

Jaipur Police Raid: In a significant crackdown on prostitution in Jaipur, Vishwakarma police station has taken decisive action. The police raided two separate houses in the Road Number 17 area, apprehending eight individuals involved in objectionable activities, including six women. The police had been receiving information about illegal activities in this area for a considerable time, leading to this operation.
The Vishwakarma police station received confidential information about illegal prostitution activities operating on Road Number 17. After verifying the tip-off, a team of several police personnel was formed under the leadership of an SI. Two teams were constituted, and raids were conducted at both locations, resulting in the arrest of six women and two young men from both places. These raids targeted a house located on Road Number 17 and another in JDA Colony. Upon arrival, the police were astonished to find the young men and women in compromising situations. Subsequently, all were arrested and brought to the police station.
During the raids, the police arrested two young men and six women from the scene. All the accused have been taken into custody and are undergoing intensive interrogation to identify the kingpin of this entire network and other individuals involved. Investigations revealed that the women hail from Bihar and Bengal.
The Vishwakarma police station has registered a case against all the arrested accused under the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act and other relevant sections. It is noteworthy that cases of illegal flesh trade have been rapidly increasing in Jaipur over the past few years. Despite numerous police actions, this illegal trade continues to flourish. A police official stated that appropriate legal action is being taken against the accused.
Big NewsView All
Crime
Trending