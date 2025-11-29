Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Imran Khan

PM Modi

Weather

Patrika Special

Kulish 100th

National

Business

Entertainment

Religion

Health

Sports

Politics

International

Education

Opinion

Tech

Lifestyle

home_icon

My News

icon

Plus

video_icon

Shorts

epaper_icon

Epaper

Crime

Jaipur: Police raid two houses, detain eight in illegal flesh trade crackdown

Jaipur News: All the accused have been taken into custody and are being interrogated extensively to identify the kingpin of this entire network and other individuals involved.

less than 1 minute read
Google source verification

Jaipur

image

Patrika Desk

Nov 29, 2025

Jaipur Police Raid: In a significant crackdown on prostitution in Jaipur, Vishwakarma police station has taken decisive action. The police raided two separate houses in the Road Number 17 area, apprehending eight individuals involved in objectionable activities, including six women. The police had been receiving information about illegal activities in this area for a considerable time, leading to this operation.

How the Operation Unfolded

The Vishwakarma police station received confidential information about illegal prostitution activities operating on Road Number 17. After verifying the tip-off, a team of several police personnel was formed under the leadership of an SI. Two teams were constituted, and raids were conducted at both locations, resulting in the arrest of six women and two young men from both places. These raids targeted a house located on Road Number 17 and another in JDA Colony. Upon arrival, the police were astonished to find the young men and women in compromising situations. Subsequently, all were arrested and brought to the police station.

Accused are from Different States of the Country

During the raids, the police arrested two young men and six women from the scene. All the accused have been taken into custody and are undergoing intensive interrogation to identify the kingpin of this entire network and other individuals involved. Investigations revealed that the women hail from Bihar and Bengal.

Action Under These Sections

The Vishwakarma police station has registered a case against all the arrested accused under the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act and other relevant sections. It is noteworthy that cases of illegal flesh trade have been rapidly increasing in Jaipur over the past few years. Despite numerous police actions, this illegal trade continues to flourish. A police official stated that appropriate legal action is being taken against the accused.

Share the news:

Join Arovia on WhatsApp

Published on:

29 Nov 2025 10:48 am

English News / Crime / Jaipur: Police raid two houses, detain eight in illegal flesh trade crackdown

Big News

View All

Crime

Trending

Fifth-grade student commits suicide by hanging, family says he was troubled recently

5वीं के छात्र ने की आत्महत्या (Representative Image: Patrika)
Gariaband

Rajasthan Man Rocky Caught in Terror Module Net, Bought Illegal Weapons

Rocky-Nehra
Crime

Notorious Criminal Jitu Charan Involved in Disha Patani's House Firing Case, Reveals Shocking Details During Interrogation

Jeetu Charan
Crime

Two Fake Call Centres Busted in Jaipur, FBI May Arrive for Interrogation

Jaipur Police
Jaipur

Jaipur Blast 2008: Intel probe reveals main accused Mirza Shadab Beg did BTech from Al-Falah University

File photo of the 2008 Jaipur bomb blast; accused Mirza Shadab Beg highlighted in the circle. (Patrika Photo)
Jaipur
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Bihar Elections 2025

PM Modi

Women's World Cup 2025

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Privacy Policy

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Code of Conduct

About Us

Grievance Policy

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.