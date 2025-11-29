Jaipur: Police raid two houses, detain eight in illegal flesh trade crackdown

The Vishwakarma police station received confidential information about illegal prostitution activities operating on Road Number 17. After verifying the tip-off, a team of several police personnel was formed under the leadership of an SI. Two teams were constituted, and raids were conducted at both locations, resulting in the arrest of six women and two young men from both places. These raids targeted a house located on Road Number 17 and another in JDA Colony. Upon arrival, the police were astonished to find the young men and women in compromising situations. Subsequently, all were arrested and brought to the police station.