Looter Bride, 23, Nabbed After Marrying 25 Men in Just 7 Months!
Anuradha has already married in several different cities across the country. After each wedding, she would abscond with cash and jewellery from her husband’s home. Recently, she married a young man from Bhopal, making off with ₹200,000.
मोस्ट वॉन्टेड लुटेरी दुल्हन अनुराधा भोपाल से गिरफ्तार
Bhopal police, in a joint operation with Rajasthan Police, have arrested Anuradha, a most wanted “looter bride,” in the Madhya Pradesh capital. Shockingly, this 23-year-old woman changed husbands 25 times in just seven months, allegedly marrying a new groom every eight days.
Anuradha, a resident of Harrajganj in Uttar Pradesh, would marry different men, steal their cash and jewellery, and then disappear. She recently married a man named Gabbar in Bhopal, allegedly taking ₹200,000 from him.
Police pose as clients
Rajasthan Police received information that Anuradha was hiding in Bhopal, looking for another victim. A police team laid a trap and, posing as potential clients, apprehended her in Kalapipal Panna Kheri in the Bairagarh area.
Extorted ₹200,000 to ₹500,000 for marriages
It is believed that the gang involved also includes agents who would collect ₹200,000 to ₹500,000 for arranging marriages. Investigations reveal that the gang operated from Bhopal. Police are currently interrogating Anuradha and preparing to arrest other members of the gang.
