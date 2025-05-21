Looter Bride, 23, Nabbed After Marrying 25 Men in Just 7 Months!

Anuradha, a resident of Harrajganj in Uttar Pradesh, would marry different men, steal their cash and jewellery, and then disappear. She recently married a man named Gabbar in Bhopal, allegedly taking ₹200,000 from him.

Police pose as clients Most wanted looter bride Anuradha arrested from Bhopal Rajasthan Police received information that Anuradha was hiding in Bhopal, looking for another victim. A police team laid a trap and, posing as potential clients, apprehended her in Kalapipal Panna Kheri in the Bairagarh area.