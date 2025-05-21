scriptLooter Bride, 23, Nabbed After Marrying 25 Men in Just 7 Months! | Looter Bride, 23, Nabbed After Marrying 25 Men in Just 7 Months! | Latest News | Patrika News
Tafe MF Logo
Crime

Looter Bride, 23, Nabbed After Marrying 25 Men in Just 7 Months!

Anuradha has already married in several different cities across the country. After each wedding, she would abscond with cash and jewellery from her husband’s home. Recently, she married a young man from Bhopal, making off with ₹200,000.

BhopalMay 21, 2025 / 10:36 am

Patrika Desk

Looteri Dulhan

मोस्ट वॉन्टेड लुटेरी दुल्हन अनुराधा भोपाल से गिरफ्तार

Bhopal police, in a joint operation with Rajasthan Police, have arrested Anuradha, a most wanted “looter bride,” in the Madhya Pradesh capital. Shockingly, this 23-year-old woman changed husbands 25 times in just seven months, allegedly marrying a new groom every eight days.
Anuradha, a resident of Harrajganj in Uttar Pradesh, would marry different men, steal their cash and jewellery, and then disappear. She recently married a man named Gabbar in Bhopal, allegedly taking ₹200,000 from him.

Police pose as clients

Looteri Dulhan
Most wanted looter bride Anuradha arrested from Bhopal
Rajasthan Police received information that Anuradha was hiding in Bhopal, looking for another victim. A police team laid a trap and, posing as potential clients, apprehended her in Kalapipal Panna Kheri in the Bairagarh area.

Extorted ₹200,000 to ₹500,000 for marriages

It is believed that the gang involved also includes agents who would collect ₹200,000 to ₹500,000 for arranging marriages. Investigations reveal that the gang operated from Bhopal. Police are currently interrogating Anuradha and preparing to arrest other members of the gang.

News / Crime / Looter Bride, 23, Nabbed After Marrying 25 Men in Just 7 Months!

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

25 Naxals Killed in Narayanpur Encounter; Firing Continues

National News

25 Naxals Killed in Narayanpur Encounter; Firing Continues

in 5 hours

Karnataka: Bengaluru Floods Overshadow Congress Government’s Anniversary Celebrations

National News

Karnataka: Bengaluru Floods Overshadow Congress Government’s Anniversary Celebrations

in 1 hour

Trump Unveils 'Golden Dome' Missile Defense Shield

World

Trump Unveils 'Golden Dome' Missile Defense Shield

in 4 hours

Rajasthan’s Geeta Samota Creates History, First CISF Woman to Conquer Mount Everest

Jaipur

Rajasthan’s Geeta Samota Creates History, First CISF Woman to Conquer Mount Everest

in 2 hours

Latest Crime

Spy for Pakistan? Why Jyoti Malhotra came to MP — and how YouTuber got exposed

Bhopal

Spy for Pakistan? Why Jyoti Malhotra came to MP — and how YouTuber got exposed

2 days ago

Jaipur Hit and Run: Four Young Men Run Over By Speeding Car

National News

Jaipur Hit and Run: Four Young Men Run Over By Speeding Car

4 days ago

Police Bust Sex Trade Ring Masquerading as Spa

Bhilai

Police Bust Sex Trade Ring Masquerading as Spa

1 week ago

Unnao: Family of Four Found Dead, Police Investigate

Unnao

Unnao: Family of Four Found Dead, Police Investigate

1 week ago

loader
Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.