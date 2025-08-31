Maharashtra Road Accident Kills Six Youths

A tragic road accident has shaken the Beed district of Maharashtra. On Saturday, a speeding container truck mowed down six people walking by the roadside near Namalgaon Fata on the Dhule-Solapur road. The impact was so severe that all six died instantly.
According to reports, the accident occurred around 7:30 am. Eyewitnesses stated that the truck was speeding and the driver lost control. The uncontrolled truck veered onto the roadside, hitting the pedestrians. The collision was so forceful that all were critically injured. Locals rushed the injured to the hospital, but doctors pronounced all six dead after examination.
Police identified the deceased as Akash Kolse (25), Vishal Kakde, Aniket Shinde, Dinesh Pawar (21), Kishor Taur, and Pawan Jagtap (30). All were local residents. Their families are devastated, and the entire village is in mourning.
Following the incident, police arrived at the scene, took control of the situation, and seized the truck. A case has been registered against the driver, and investigations are underway. Police are also investigating whether the driver was under the influence of alcohol or if there was a mechanical fault in the truck.
This road accident highlights the dangers of speeding and reckless driving. Locals have urged the administration to strengthen traffic management in the area to prevent such incidents.