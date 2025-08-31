Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Crime

Maharashtra Road Accident Kills Six Youths

Police have seized the truck and filed a case against the driver. An investigation is underway to determine whether the accident was caused by negligence or a technical malfunction.

Mumbai

Patrika Desk

Aug 31, 2025

Road Accident

A tragic road accident has shaken the Beed district of Maharashtra. On Saturday, a speeding container truck mowed down six people walking by the roadside near Namalgaon Fata on the Dhule-Solapur road. The impact was so severe that all six died instantly.

According to reports, the accident occurred around 7:30 am. Eyewitnesses stated that the truck was speeding and the driver lost control. The uncontrolled truck veered onto the roadside, hitting the pedestrians. The collision was so forceful that all were critically injured. Locals rushed the injured to the hospital, but doctors pronounced all six dead after examination.

Six Lives Lost to a Runaway Truck

Police identified the deceased as Akash Kolse (25), Vishal Kakde, Aniket Shinde, Dinesh Pawar (21), Kishor Taur, and Pawan Jagtap (30). All were local residents. Their families are devastated, and the entire village is in mourning.

Following the incident, police arrived at the scene, took control of the situation, and seized the truck. A case has been registered against the driver, and investigations are underway. Police are also investigating whether the driver was under the influence of alcohol or if there was a mechanical fault in the truck.

This road accident highlights the dangers of speeding and reckless driving. Locals have urged the administration to strengthen traffic management in the area to prevent such incidents.

Published on:

31 Aug 2025 11:28 am

English News / Crime / Maharashtra Road Accident Kills Six Youths
