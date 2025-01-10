Man Dies by Suicide After Loan EMI Threats in Satna

This entire incident (Satna Suicide) is reported from the Kolgaon police station area of Satna district. Ranjit, a young man, had taken a loan in instalments from Bajaj Finance Company. Unable to repay the loan EMI, two company employees, Satyam and Hari Om, began threatening him. Allegations of assault have also surfaced. Distressed by this, Ranjit consumed poison. Family members present at the scene rushed him to the hospital, but he could not be saved. He died during treatment.

Statement of the Deceased’s Father In his statement to the police, the deceased Ranjit’s father said, ‘The accused took the deceased Ranjit with them, beat him up and abused him. Ranjit was distressed by this. The accused also threatened to file a police case for non-payment of the EMI. Due to these reasons, he took his own life.’