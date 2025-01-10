scriptMan Dies by Suicide After Loan EMI Threats in Satna | Latest News | Patrika News
Crime

Man Dies by Suicide After Loan EMI Threats in Satna

Satna Suicide: A man, unable to repay his loan EMIs, committed suicide after being harassed by loan recovery agents. One accused has been arrested and sent to jail. Another is absconding and a search is underway.

SatnaJan 10, 2025 / 03:45 pm

Patrika Desk

Satna Suicide: A shocking incident has come to light from Satna, Madhya Pradesh. A man, unable to repay his loan EMI, committed suicide (Satna Suicide) due to harassment and threats. The accused, after failing to recover the money, allegedly assaulted the deceased and issued daily threats. A case has been registered against two employees of the company under various sections. One accused has been arrested and sent to jail, while the other is absconding and a search is underway.
This entire incident (Satna Suicide) is reported from the Kolgaon police station area of Satna district. Ranjit, a young man, had taken a loan in instalments from Bajaj Finance Company. Unable to repay the loan EMI, two company employees, Satyam and Hari Om, began threatening him. Allegations of assault have also surfaced. Distressed by this, Ranjit consumed poison. Family members present at the scene rushed him to the hospital, but he could not be saved. He died during treatment.

Statement of the Deceased’s Father

In his statement to the police, the deceased Ranjit’s father said, ‘The accused took the deceased Ranjit with them, beat him up and abused him. Ranjit was distressed by this. The accused also threatened to file a police case for non-payment of the EMI. Due to these reasons, he took his own life.’

FIR Registered

The deceased’s family filed a complaint at the Kolgaon police station. Upon receiving the complaint, the police registered an FIR against the finance company employees under Crime No. 1519/24, Sections 296, 115(2), 140(3), 3(5) BNS 3(1)(d), 3(1)(dh), 3(2)(5k) SCST Act. While investigating the case, the police arrested the accused Satyam Mishra (24), son of Narayan Mishra, resident of Utai, but the other accused is still absconding.

