Crime

Police bust sextortion gang, seize nearly 600 explicit videos

Sextortion Gang Arrested in Rajasthan: Police from four police stations in Dausa district, Rajasthan, have arrested two criminals involved in sextortion. 599 obscene videos of individuals were found on the accused’s mobile phones.

DausaMar 24, 2025 / 03:17 pm

Patrika Desk

Sextortion-gang
Dausa News: Police in Dausa district, Rajasthan, have arrested two criminals involved in sextortion. Over ₹400,000 in cash, several mobile phones, and ATM cards were seized. Their phones contained obscene videos, video clips, and chats demanding money, used to entrap victims. The arrests were made in Kot village, under Mandawar police station.
According to reports, Superintendent of Police Sagar Rana took seriously the long-running sextortion cases in Kot, Nagal Mew, Isharapur, and dozens of other villages. He instructed Circle Officer (CO) Mahuwa, Rameshchand Tiwari, to take action as part of the area domination campaign. A team comprising the Mahuwa SHO Rajendra Meena, and officers from Salempur, Balahedi, and Mandawar police stations was formed based on a tip-off.

Police in Plain Clothes

Acting on a tip-off, the team arrived in Kot village in plain clothes and private vehicles near the dam. The criminals were apprehended. A bag full of money, incriminating chats on their phones, and ATM cards were recovered. Police stated that Asif Ali son of Hamid Khan, Kot, and Adnan Khan son of Hamid Khan, Kot, were arrested. ₹456,000 in cash, several expensive mobile phones, and ATM cards from various banks were seized. Their mobiles contained obscene videos, screenshots, and chats demanding money from 599 people.

Modus Operandi

CO Mahuwa, Rameshchand Tiwari, explained that the criminals befriended unsuspecting individuals on Facebook by uploading a girl’s photo and sending friend requests. They then made obscene videos through video calls and recorded nude screenshots. They threatened to send these videos to the victims’ family and friends on Facebook, blackmailing them for money.

