Police bust sextortion gang, seize nearly 600 explicit videos

According to reports, Superintendent of Police Sagar Rana took seriously the long-running sextortion cases in Kot, Nagal Mew, Isharapur, and dozens of other villages. He instructed Circle Officer (CO) Mahuwa, Rameshchand Tiwari, to take action as part of the area domination campaign. A team comprising the Mahuwa SHO Rajendra Meena, and officers from Salempur, Balahedi, and Mandawar police stations was formed based on a tip-off.

Police in Plain Clothes Acting on a tip-off, the team arrived in Kot village in plain clothes and private vehicles near the dam. The criminals were apprehended. A bag full of money, incriminating chats on their phones, and ATM cards were recovered. Police stated that Asif Ali son of Hamid Khan, Kot, and Adnan Khan son of Hamid Khan, Kot, were arrested. ₹456,000 in cash, several expensive mobile phones, and ATM cards from various banks were seized. Their mobiles contained obscene videos, screenshots, and chats demanding money from 599 people.