scriptPolice Raid Hotels, Couples Detained; What Happened Next? | Latest News | Patrika News
Tafe MF Logo
Crime

Police Raid Hotels, Couples Detained; What Happened Next?

Police conducted surprise raids on various hotels in the district in the past few days. Around 10 PM on Sunday, approximately two couples were apprehended from Mayur Hotel in the district headquarters.

BalodJun 17, 2025 / 12:33 pm

Patrika Desk

Police raid hotels (Photo source – representational)

Police raid hotels (Photo source – representational)

CG News: On Sunday night, police conducted raids on various hotels in the district. Around 10 pm, two couples were apprehended from Mayur Hotel in the district headquarters. According to police, the couples were found in a compromising position in a single room. They are currently in custody and being questioned. This action has caused widespread alarm among other hotels in the district.
Police are currently investigating the couples’ identities and how long they have been in the area. The investigation is ongoing. The lack of strict action against hotel operators providing rooms to couples is resulting in various criminal activities.

Police Statement

Additional Superintendent of Police Monika Thakur stated that in light of various crimes, raids were conducted in hotels, lodges, and restaurants on the instructions of the Superintendent of Police. Two couples were apprehended at Mayur Hotel in the city on Sunday and are currently being questioned. Further action will be taken after the interrogation is complete.

News / Crime / Police Raid Hotels, Couples Detained; What Happened Next?

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

G7 Shows United Front: Backs Nuclear Ban on Iran, Extends Full Support to Israel

World

G7 Shows United Front: Backs Nuclear Ban on Iran, Extends Full Support to Israel

in 5 hours

Heavy Rainfall Warning for 15 States: IMD Issues Latest Update

National News

Heavy Rainfall Warning for 15 States: IMD Issues Latest Update

in 5 hours

Fear of Major Attack: China, US Urge Immediate Evacuation of Tehran as Trump Returns from G7

World

Fear of Major Attack: China, US Urge Immediate Evacuation of Tehran as Trump Returns from G7

in 1 hour

Pakistan Rejects Iran's Claim of Nuclear Pact Against Israel

World

Pakistan Rejects Iran's Claim of Nuclear Pact Against Israel

in 2 hours

Latest Crime

Video: Woman Pulls Gun on Petrol Pump Attendant in Hardoi

Hardoi

Video: Woman Pulls Gun on Petrol Pump Attendant in Hardoi

18 hours ago

Husband Kills Wife for Not Making Food on Time

Sikar

Husband Kills Wife for Not Making Food on Time

2 days ago

Rajasthan: Forest Guard Found Dead Under Suspicious Circumstances in Tal Chhapar Sanctuary

Churu

Rajasthan: Forest Guard Found Dead Under Suspicious Circumstances in Tal Chhapar Sanctuary

2 days ago

Rajasthan: Former BJP MP’s Son Found Dead, Suicide Suspected

Special

Rajasthan: Former BJP MP’s Son Found Dead, Suicide Suspected

3 days ago

loader
Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.