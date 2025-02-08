Shocker: Infant Girl Sold for Sex Trafficking

It was learned that the baby was born two months ago at Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi and her parents are residents of Sikkim. The police stated that the arrested woman has links to sex trafficking rings operating in Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai, Sikkim, and Uttarakhand. The police are searching for other members of the accused woman’s network.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (City), Munish Meena, said that Mahila Thana in-charge, Chhabi Faujdar, received information that Neetu Chhari, a resident of Rao Sahab Ka Wada, Gadarpura in the city, had brought a baby girl on February 4th. Following this information, the police, led by the station house officer, raided the house. Neetu Chhari and the baby girl, whose name was given as Laado (changed), were found there.

The police demanded the baby’s birth documents, which she could not provide. She initially told the police that the baby was born in Peehar Chandel. Inconsistencies in her statements aroused suspicion. Upon further questioning, she confessed to buying the baby from Delhi for ₹1.50 lakh. The investigation revealed her links to a human trafficking ring. A case has been registered, and the investigation is underway.

Girls Sold Using Forged Documents The CO stated that the arrested woman is connected to a human trafficking ring. He explained that the gang creates forged documents and sells girls to brothels for large sums of money. The police said that they are trying to uncover the network by taking the accused into remand. The investigation has been assigned to SI Mahesh Kumar.

Meanwhile, an examination of the accused woman’s mobile phone revealed several photographs of children. The police are questioning her about these photographs. CO Meena said that a team has been sent to Delhi with the two-month-old baby to obtain records from Safdarjung Hospital. He added that the gang has links to other human trafficking networks.