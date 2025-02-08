scriptShocker: Infant Girl Sold for Sex Trafficking | Shocker: Infant Girl Sold for Sex Trafficking, Arrested | Latest News | Patrika News
Crime

Shocker: Infant Girl Sold for Sex Trafficking

The baby was born two months ago at Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi and her parents are residents of Sikkim.

DholpurFeb 08, 2025 / 12:30 pm

Patrika Desk

Dholpur: Acting on a tip-off about human trafficking, the Mahila Thana police raided a house and rescued a two-month-old baby girl, arresting the accused woman. Preliminary questioning revealed that the woman claimed to have bought the baby from Delhi for ₹1.50 lakh.
It was learned that the baby was born two months ago at Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi and her parents are residents of Sikkim. The police stated that the arrested woman has links to sex trafficking rings operating in Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai, Sikkim, and Uttarakhand. The police are searching for other members of the accused woman’s network.
Deputy Superintendent of Police (City), Munish Meena, said that Mahila Thana in-charge, Chhabi Faujdar, received information that Neetu Chhari, a resident of Rao Sahab Ka Wada, Gadarpura in the city, had brought a baby girl on February 4th. Following this information, the police, led by the station house officer, raided the house. Neetu Chhari and the baby girl, whose name was given as Laado (changed), were found there.
The police demanded the baby’s birth documents, which she could not provide. She initially told the police that the baby was born in Peehar Chandel. Inconsistencies in her statements aroused suspicion. Upon further questioning, she confessed to buying the baby from Delhi for ₹1.50 lakh. The investigation revealed her links to a human trafficking ring. A case has been registered, and the investigation is underway.

Girls Sold Using Forged Documents

The CO stated that the arrested woman is connected to a human trafficking ring. He explained that the gang creates forged documents and sells girls to brothels for large sums of money. The police said that they are trying to uncover the network by taking the accused into remand. The investigation has been assigned to SI Mahesh Kumar.
Meanwhile, an examination of the accused woman’s mobile phone revealed several photographs of children. The police are questioning her about these photographs. CO Meena said that a team has been sent to Delhi with the two-month-old baby to obtain records from Safdarjung Hospital. He added that the gang has links to other human trafficking networks.

News / Crime / Shocker: Infant Girl Sold for Sex Trafficking

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

Delhi Election Results: ‘PM Modi to address BJP workers at party headquarters this evening’

National News

Delhi Election Results: ‘PM Modi to address BJP workers at party headquarters this evening’

in 5 hours

Delhi Assembly elections: In 2020, AAP won by narrow margins in 17 constituencies

Political

Delhi Assembly elections: In 2020, AAP won by narrow margins in 17 constituencies

11 minutes ago

Delhi Election Results: Congress-AAP Alliance After Results? Sandeep Dikshit's Statement Before Counting

National News

Delhi Election Results: Congress-AAP Alliance After Results? Sandeep Dikshit's Statement Before Counting

in 1 hour

NEET UG 2025: Registration Window Opens, Fee Details Announced

Education News

NEET UG 2025: Registration Window Opens, Fee Details Announced

in 2 hours

Latest Crime

Bomb Threats Rock Delhi and Noida Schools: Police Launch Investigation

National News

Bomb Threats Rock Delhi and Noida Schools: Police Launch Investigation

23 hours ago

MP: Journalist Jumps Before Train, Dies

Crime

MP: Journalist Jumps Before Train, Dies

2 days ago

Chennai: Uncontrolled Car Crashes into Private Bank ATM

Crime

Chennai: Uncontrolled Car Crashes into Private Bank ATM

2 days ago

Health worker alleges gang rape, case registered against in-laws in Lucknow

Crime

Health worker alleges gang rape, case registered against in-laws in Lucknow

1 week ago

loader
Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.