Crime

Six Young Men Killed in Independence Day Road Accident

Six young men died on the spot in a head-on collision between a speeding car and a truck near the Chirachari National Highway intersection.

Rajnandgaon

Patrika Desk

Aug 15, 2025

$ people died in Garhwa jharkhand
Accident (Image: ANI)

Breaking News: A heartbreaking road accident occurred on Independence Day morning in Rajnandgaon district, Chhattisgarh. Six young men died on the spot in a head-on collision between a speeding car and a truck near the Chirchari National Highway intersection, while the car driver is critically injured.

According to the information received, this incident occurred under the Baganndi police station area. The damaged car is said to be from Maharashtra. There were a total of seven people in the car, who were travelling from Nagpur towards Rajnandgaon. While speeding on the four-lane road, the car lost control after sudden braking and swerved into the opposite lane. A truck coming from the opposite direction then collided violently with the car.

Six Young Men Die on the Spot

The collision was so severe that the car was wrecked, and six young men died on the spot. The car driver is critically injured and has been admitted to the hospital for treatment. After the accident, people nearby immediately informed the police. The police, who arrived at the scene, took possession of the bodies and sent them for post-mortem, and have begun investigating the accident. This tragic accident has caused a wave of grief throughout the area.

Published on:

15 Aug 2025 03:55 pm

English News / Crime / Six Young Men Killed in Independence Day Road Accident
