Wedding Joy Turns Fatal: Youth Killed in DJ Dance Row in Rajasthan

According to Station House Officer Sunil Kumar Gupta, the wedding procession arrived at Sanjay Kalosiya's house around 10:30 PM. During this time, an argument broke out between some youths over dancing to the DJ. The dispute escalated to such an extent that the enraged youths attacked Vishal with a knife. He was rushed to the district hospital in a critical condition, where he succumbed to his injuries during treatment.