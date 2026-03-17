17 March 2026,

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Wedding Joy Turns Fatal: Youth Killed in DJ Dance Row in Rajasthan

Sawai Madhopur Crime: Grief descended upon a wedding ceremony in Sawai Madhopur on Monday night when a minor dispute over dancing to the DJ escalated into a bloody clash.

less than 1 minute read

Sawai Madhopur

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Patrika Desk

Mar 17, 2026

rajasthan police jeep

Rajasthan Police. File photo: Patrika

Sawai Madhopur: Tragedy struck a wedding ceremony in the Cement Factory area of the city on Monday night when a minor dispute over dancing to the DJ escalated into a bloody clash. A 28-year-old youth from Kota, Vishal, who was part of the wedding procession, was stabbed to death. Upon receiving information about the incident, the Man Town police station reached the spot and began an investigation.

According to Station House Officer Sunil Kumar Gupta, the wedding procession arrived at Sanjay Kalosiya's house around 10:30 PM. During this time, an argument broke out between some youths over dancing to the DJ. The dispute escalated to such an extent that the enraged youths attacked Vishal with a knife. He was rushed to the district hospital in a critical condition, where he succumbed to his injuries during treatment.

Case Registered at Police Station

The deceased, Vishal, was a resident of Kali Basti in the Shakarpura police station area of Kota. His father, Raghuveer Chand, has registered a murder case at the Man Town police station. The police have taken some suspects into custody and begun questioning them.

As the news of the incident spread, a wave of grief swept through the area. The wedding celebrations turned into mourning, and people were stunned that a mere argument over dancing to the DJ could lead to such a major tragedy.

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Updated on:

17 Mar 2026 12:36 pm

Published on:

17 Mar 2026 12:09 pm

News / Crime / Wedding Joy Turns Fatal: Youth Killed in DJ Dance Row in Rajasthan

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