Rajasthan: Over 100 children fall ill after mid-day meal, 16 in serious condition; panic ensues

Dausa News: In Dausa district of Rajasthan, more than 100 children fell ill after eating mid-day meal on Saturday. The incident caused a stir in the administrative department.
The incident occurred at the Government Higher Secondary School in Chudiavas Gram Panchayat, Nangal Rajawatan sub-division. After eating roti and potato curry as part of the mid-day meal, the children fell ill. Preliminary information suggests that the children suffered from food poisoning after consuming the mid-day meal.
Children in the school premises complained of stomach ache, and many started vomiting. The school administration was taken aback by the sudden deterioration in the children's health. All the children were rushed to the Community Health Centre. Treatment of around 100 children is currently underway at the hospital.
The condition of 16 children remains critical. After receiving initial treatment, they have been referred to the district hospital. This incident caused panic among family members and villagers. Relatives rushed to the hospital to check on their children, resulting in a large crowd gathering outside the hospital.
Upon receiving information, Additional District Collector Ramswaroop Chauhan, CBEO Satyanarayan Meena, Nangal Rajawatan Station House Officer Hussain Ali, and Acting Tehsildar Ajay Madhukar, along with several other officials, reached the hospital. Administrative officials enquired about the children's condition and instructed the medical staff not to be negligent in their treatment.
The incident has caused outrage among the villagers. Villagers accused the school administration of negligence regarding the mid-day meal served at the government school. Villagers stated that the potato curry caused the children to fall ill. The Additional District Collector assured the villagers that a thorough investigation into the matter will be conducted.