Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Weather

TAFE MF Logo

Asia Cup 2025

Bihar Election 2025

Kulish 100th

Patrika Special

National

Entertainment

Astro

Health

Sports

Religion

Politics

International

OTT

Education

Opinion

Automobile

Tech

Gadgets

Lifestyle

Beauty

Women

Business

Crime

Jobs

My News

My News

Shorts

Shorts

Epaper

Epaper

Dausa

Rajasthan: Over 100 children fall ill after mid-day meal, 16 in serious condition; panic ensues

Over 100 children fell ill after consuming the midday meal at a school in Dausa district, Rajasthan on Saturday.

Dausa

Patrika Desk

Sep 13, 2025

Government-Higher-Secondary-School-1
Children fall ill after mid-day meal (Photo: Patrika)

Dausa News: In Dausa district of Rajasthan, more than 100 children fell ill after eating mid-day meal on Saturday. The incident caused a stir in the administrative department.

The incident occurred at the Government Higher Secondary School in Chudiavas Gram Panchayat, Nangal Rajawatan sub-division. After eating roti and potato curry as part of the mid-day meal, the children fell ill. Preliminary information suggests that the children suffered from food poisoning after consuming the mid-day meal.

Treatment of around 100 children underway at the hospital

Children in the school premises complained of stomach ache, and many started vomiting. The school administration was taken aback by the sudden deterioration in the children's health. All the children were rushed to the Community Health Centre. Treatment of around 100 children is currently underway at the hospital.



Condition of 16 children critical

The condition of 16 children remains critical. After receiving initial treatment, they have been referred to the district hospital. This incident caused panic among family members and villagers. Relatives rushed to the hospital to check on their children, resulting in a large crowd gathering outside the hospital.



Officials reach hospital after receiving information

Upon receiving information, Additional District Collector Ramswaroop Chauhan, CBEO Satyanarayan Meena, Nangal Rajawatan Station House Officer Hussain Ali, and Acting Tehsildar Ajay Madhukar, along with several other officials, reached the hospital. Administrative officials enquired about the children's condition and instructed the medical staff not to be negligent in their treatment.

Outrage among villagers

The incident has caused outrage among the villagers. Villagers accused the school administration of negligence regarding the mid-day meal served at the government school. Villagers stated that the potato curry caused the children to fall ill. The Additional District Collector assured the villagers that a thorough investigation into the matter will be conducted.

Share the news:

Related Topics

rajasthan news

City News

Jaipur News

Jodhpur News

Alwar News

Sikar News

Kota News

Published on:

13 Sept 2025 03:25 pm

English News / Rajasthan / Dausa / Rajasthan: Over 100 children fall ill after mid-day meal, 16 in serious condition; panic ensues
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Bihar Elections 2025

PM Modi

Asia Cup 2025

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Privacy Policy

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Code of Conduct

About Us

Grievance Policy

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.