Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Weather

Women's World Cup 2025

Bihar Election 2025

Kulish 100th

Patrika Special

National

Entertainment

Astro

Health

Sports

Religion

Politics

International

OTT

Education

Opinion

Automobile

Tech

Gadgets

Lifestyle

Beauty

Women

Business

Crime

Jobs

home_icon

My News

video_icon

Shorts

epaper_icon

Epaper

Dehradun

Weather to Turn Fierce in Next 48 Hours, Yellow Alert for Rain and Lightning, Cold Wave to Grip Hills after Snowfall

Weather may turn severe today and tomorrow. The IMD has issued an alert for rain and lightning in seven districts of the state, including the capital Dehradun.

less than 1 minute read
Google source verification

Dehradun

image

Patrika Desk

Nov 04, 2025

Due to the activation of western disturbance, there is a rain alert in many districts of Uttarakhand today and tomorrow

Rain alert issued for Uttarakhand for today and tomorrow (Photo source: AI)

Western Disturbance is becoming active in the state. Due to winds blowing for the last three-four days, the cold has increased in the hilly areas of Uttarakhand. Along with this, fog is forming in the low-lying areas in the morning, reducing visibility. In many areas, frost has also started to form in the morning, further increasing the cold. On the other hand, the cold has also started to increase in the plains of the state. The sky has been cloudy in the hilly areas since this morning. The IMD has issued a forecast for rain, lightning, and snowfall in areas above 4000 meters in the state for today, Tuesday, and Wednesday.

Due to the rain and snowfall, there is also a possibility of a cold wave. The effect of this rain and snowfall may be seen not only in Uttarakhand but also in several districts of bordering Uttar Pradesh.

Rain Forecast in These Districts

The weather may change from today. The IMD has predicted rain and lightning in some parts of Uttarkashi, Chamoli, Dehradun, Tehri, Bageshwar, Rudraprayag, and Pithoragarh districts of Uttarakhand today. Snowfall is also forecast in places above 4000 meters. Tomorrow, Wednesday, rain is forecast in some parts of Uttarkashi, Chamoli, Bageshwar, Rudraprayag, and Pithoragarh districts, with snowfall expected in areas above four thousand meters.

Share the news:

Join Arovia on WhatsApp

Published on:

04 Nov 2025 08:27 am

English News / Uttarakhand / Dehradun / Weather to Turn Fierce in Next 48 Hours, Yellow Alert for Rain and Lightning, Cold Wave to Grip Hills after Snowfall

Big News

View All

Dehradun

Uttarakhand

Trending

Weather Alert: Uttarakhand on Yellow Alert for Rain and Thunderstorms on November 4 and 5, Cold to Intensify

The IMD has issued a rain alert for Uttarakhand on November 4 and 5
Dehradun

Uttarakhand: Recruitment for 692 Principal Posts Cancelled, Know Why Government Took Decision

Direct recruitment of Principal has been cancelled in Uttarakhand
Dehradun

Orange alert: warning of heavy rain, hailstorm and snowfall in the hills till 9 October, cold to set in

Heavy rain and snowfall is forecast in Uttarakhand for the next seven days
Dehradun

Landslides in Mussoorie: Ground Subsidence Threatens Homes

Rain
State

Dehradun Schools Closed Due to Heavy Rain Warning

Dehradun School Closed
Education News
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Bihar Elections 2025

PM Modi

Women's World Cup 2025

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Privacy Policy

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Code of Conduct

About Us

Grievance Policy

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.