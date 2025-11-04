Weather to Turn Fierce in Next 48 Hours, Yellow Alert for Rain and Lightning, Cold Wave to Grip Hills after Snowfall

Western Disturbance is becoming active in the state. Due to winds blowing for the last three-four days, the cold has increased in the hilly areas of Uttarakhand. Along with this, fog is forming in the low-lying areas in the morning, reducing visibility. In many areas, frost has also started to form in the morning, further increasing the cold. On the other hand, the cold has also started to increase in the plains of the state. The sky has been cloudy in the hilly areas since this morning. The IMD has issued a forecast for rain, lightning, and snowfall in areas above 4000 meters in the state for today, Tuesday, and Wednesday.