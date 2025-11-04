Weather to Turn Fierce in Next 48 Hours, Yellow Alert for Rain and Lightning, Cold Wave to Grip Hills after Snowfall

Rain alert issued for Uttarakhand for today and tomorrow (Photo source: AI)
Western Disturbance is becoming active in the state. Due to winds blowing for the last three-four days, the cold has increased in the hilly areas of Uttarakhand. Along with this, fog is forming in the low-lying areas in the morning, reducing visibility. In many areas, frost has also started to form in the morning, further increasing the cold. On the other hand, the cold has also started to increase in the plains of the state. The sky has been cloudy in the hilly areas since this morning. The IMD has issued a forecast for rain, lightning, and snowfall in areas above 4000 meters in the state for today, Tuesday, and Wednesday.
Due to the rain and snowfall, there is also a possibility of a cold wave. The effect of this rain and snowfall may be seen not only in Uttarakhand but also in several districts of bordering Uttar Pradesh.
The weather may change from today. The IMD has predicted rain and lightning in some parts of Uttarkashi, Chamoli, Dehradun, Tehri, Bageshwar, Rudraprayag, and Pithoragarh districts of Uttarakhand today. Snowfall is also forecast in places above 4000 meters. Tomorrow, Wednesday, rain is forecast in some parts of Uttarkashi, Chamoli, Bageshwar, Rudraprayag, and Pithoragarh districts, with snowfall expected in areas above four thousand meters.
