Madhya Pradesh Bridge Closure: 18-Month Shutdown Forces 5 km Diversion for Commuters

Dhar: The MP Road Development Corporation is set to demolish the existing bridge over the Chambal River in Ghatabillaud to construct a new four-lane structure. The tender has been awarded to a Bhopal-based firm. Once construction begins, the bridge will be closed to traffic, primarily affecting commuters travelling from Indore to Ratlam, Neemuch, and Mandsaur. Motorists will face a 5 km detour via the Indore-Ahmedabad National Highway to reach Labad.
A traffic diversion plan via the National Highway bridge to Pankhedi and Labad has been submitted to the district administration for approval. Work will commence as soon as permission is granted.
The project will replace the current 20-foot-wide single-lane bridge with a 24-metre-wide four-lane bridge, featuring 12-metre carriageways on both sides. The construction has an 18-month deadline and a budget of approximately 40 crore. It is scheduled for completion ahead of the 2028 Simhastha to ensure smooth traffic flow.
The current bridge was constructed based on the traffic volumes of its era. Although it remains structurally sound, it is unsuitable for heavy industrial transport. Previously, temporary tracks had to be built in the Chambal riverbed to facilitate the movement of oversized industrial loads. The new four-lane bridge will provide significant relief for heavy vehicles.
While the Road Development Corporation is yet to receive formal approval to implement the diversion route, the department has already installed "Diversion Ahead: Construction in Progress" boards. This has already reduced traffic pressure on the route. Locally, Ghatabillaud residents will have to navigate small internal lanes to cross over. In the coming days, traffic pressure on the Pankhedi and Labad routes is expected to increase.
Pradeep Chauhan, SDO of Road Development Corporation, Dhar, stated that the tendering process for the four-lane bridge over the Chambal River is complete. The route diversion plan has been submitted to the local administration for approval, and work will commence once granted. The project completion deadline is 18 months.
The Chambal River has completely dried up, making it the ideal time to dismantle the bridge and prepare the base. If permission for the diversion is granted soon, the project will gain momentum. Once the monsoon begins, work will be affected for two to three months. During heavy rains, the Chambal overflows, often submerging riverside temples. If the foundation work is completed before the rains, construction can resume as soon as water levels recede.
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Dhar
Madhya Pradesh
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