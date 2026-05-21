Rajasthan: 6-Lane Expressway to Pass Through 23 Villages of Dholpur; Land Acquisition Complete, 50 Per Cent Receive Compensation

0.51 Hectares of Land Acquisition Remaining

Following the construction of the six-lane Greenfield Expressway, the people of the Dholpur region will experience great relief, making it easier for them to reach Delhi and Noida. This expressway will pass through 23 villages of the Rajakhera subdivision in the district, for which the NHAI had demanded the acquisition of 162.4309 hectares of land. Consequently, almost the entire land has been acquired so far, leaving aside 0.51 hectares in the region. Meanwhile, the administration has also distributed compensation to 50 per cent of the farmers who surrendered their land.