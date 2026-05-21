Rajasthan: 6-Lane Expressway to Pass Through 23 Villages of Dholpur; Land Acquisition Complete, 50 Per Cent Receive Compensation

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Rajasthan: Due to land acquisition issues, the construction work of the Greenfield Expressway, to be built between Gwalior and Agra, is running around 8 months behind schedule.
However, for this expressway passing through Dholpur district, the acquisition process is almost complete in the Rajakhera subdivision, except for 0.57 hectares of land.
Furthermore, compensation amounts have already been distributed to 50 per cent of the farmers.
The company has also commenced strengthening the acquired land and marking electricity poles. The construction work of the Agra-Gwalior Greenfield Expressway, to be built at a cost of ₹4,613 crore, had been stalled due to farmers' demands for land compensation and dissatisfaction.
This dissatisfaction among farmers was not witnessed in Dholpur district alone; farmers in Morena of Madhya Pradesh and Agra district of Uttar Pradesh had also registered their protest over receiving low compensation. Due to this deadlock, the project work has lagged behind by about 8 months, delaying the construction process. However, the deadlock for this expressway, which passes through 23 villages of Dholpur district, has now ended as the land acquisition work is virtually complete.
Earlier, farmers of the Rajakhera subdivision had alleged that they were being given significantly less compensation compared to Uttar Pradesh, because of which they were protesting. However, following the intervention of the District Collector in the month of February, the compensation amount for the farmers was increased. Subsequently, the farmers authorised the handover of their land to the NHAI for the expressway.
0.51 Hectares of Land Acquisition Remaining
Following the construction of the six-lane Greenfield Expressway, the people of the Dholpur region will experience great relief, making it easier for them to reach Delhi and Noida. This expressway will pass through 23 villages of the Rajakhera subdivision in the district, for which the NHAI had demanded the acquisition of 162.4309 hectares of land. Consequently, almost the entire land has been acquired so far, leaving aside 0.51 hectares in the region. Meanwhile, the administration has also distributed compensation to 50 per cent of the farmers who surrendered their land.
According to available information, the remaining 0.51 hectares of land pending acquisition will also be handed over to the NHAI shortly. The company has begun strengthening the acquired land and identifying electricity poles.
Expressway Construction to Be Completed in 30 Months
For the construction process of this 88.4-kilometre-long, 6-lane Agra-Gwalior Expressway, the NHAI had already signed an agreement for the project with M/s GR Infraprojects in November 2025. This expressway is to be developed under the Build-Operate-Transfer (Toll) mode at a cost of ₹4,613 crore.
The contract is for a duration of 20 years, and the expressway construction work must be completed within 30 months.
The Greenfield Expressway will be developed on the Build-Operate-Transfer (BOT) model. Following the construction of the expressway, the travel time between the two cities of Gwalior and Agra will be slashed from 2.5 hours to just about 80 minutes. This expressway will be built up to Susera village located on the Gwalior Bypass.
8 Major Bridges, 23 Minor Bridges to Be Constructed
According to the details, during the construction of the Agra-Gwalior Greenfield Expressway—to be built at a cost of ₹4,613 crore—there will be eight major bridges, 23 minor bridges, six flyovers, one railway overbridge, and 192 culverts. This expressway will pass through the National Chambal Sanctuary.
A cable-stayed bridge will be built over the Chambal River for the conservation of gharials (fish-eating crocodiles). Other wildlife mitigation measures, such as sound barriers and light cutters, will also be implemented on this bridge.
Remaining Farmers Will Receive Compensation Soon
"The land acquisition work for the six-lane Greenfield Expressway is almost complete in the subdivision. The administration has distributed compensation to 50 per cent of the farmers who provided their land. The remaining farmers will also be given their compensation soon."
— Sushila Meena, Sub-Divisional Officer, Rajakhera
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