Road Accident: Three from Rajasthan en route to celebrate Holi die in horrific Yamuna Expressway crash

The shadow of a father has been lifted from four daughters in this horrific road accident in UP. Mourning has spread in the village of Somali ka Gher in Rajakheda after Lokesh's death. The families of the deceased are inconsolable. Lokesh has four daughters, who live in the village with their mother. The deceased Lokesh had been working in a pastry and cake shop in Delhi for 10 years. He was also coming to his village to celebrate the festival of Holi.