3 March 2026,

Tuesday

Patrika Logo
Switch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

US Israel-Iran War

Patrika Special

National

Business

Entertainment

Religion

Health

Sports

International

Education

Tech

Automobile

Lifestyle

home_icon

My News

video_icon

Shorts

epaper_icon

Epaper

Dholpur

Road Accident: Three from Rajasthan en route to celebrate Holi die in horrific Yamuna Expressway crash

Dholpur News: Six people died tragically in a horrific road accident in Hathras, Uttar Pradesh, on Tuesday. Three of the deceased were residents of Rajakheda in Dholpur.

2 min read

Dholpur

image

Patrika Desk

Mar 03, 2026

accident

Three people from Dholpur died in a horrific road accident in UP. Photo: Patrika

Dholpur: 6 people died tragically in a horrific road accident in Hathras, Uttar Pradesh, on Tuesday. Three of the deceased were residents of Rajakheda in Dholpur, who were coming to Rajasthan to celebrate Holi. The news of the death of three people turned Holi celebrations into mourning.

According to information, the accident occurred near the 141-mile stone on the Yamuna Expressway in Hathras, UP, around 4:15 AM. A van coming from Delhi to Dholpur, Rajasthan, was hit from behind by a double-decker bus going from Noida to Gorakhpur. At the time of the accident, 13 people were travelling in the van. 6 people died among them. Three of the deceased were residents of Dholpur and three were from Agra.

Screams erupted at the scene after the accident

Screams erupted at the scene after the accident. The accident was so severe that the rear of the van was completely damaged. The van jumped 10 feet and overturned on the road, and several bodies were scattered on the road. Everyone's eyes welled up with tears witnessing the scene of the tragic accident.



Deceased identified

Three people killed in the accident were residents of Dholpur district of Rajasthan. The deceased have been identified as Dinesh son of Hotam Singh, his wife Sunita resident of Gangoliapura, and Lokesh son of Bhuri Singh resident of Somali ka Gher. All these people were coming home to celebrate Holi when the accident happened. The families of the deceased are inconsolable after the accident.

Dinesh worked as a confectioner in Noida

Dinesh, a resident of Gangoliapura in Rajakheda, Dholpur, worked as a confectioner in Noida. He lived with his wife and two sons in Sector 41, Noida. They were coming to their ancestral village to celebrate Holi. However, after this accident, Holi celebrations turned into mourning. The families have left for UP after the accident.

The shadow of a father has been lifted from four daughters in this horrific road accident in UP. Mourning has spread in the village of Somali ka Gher in Rajakheda after Lokesh's death. The families of the deceased are inconsolable. Lokesh has four daughters, who live in the village with their mother. The deceased Lokesh had been working in a pastry and cake shop in Delhi for 10 years. He was also coming to his village to celebrate the festival of Holi.

 

Share the news:

Related Topics

big accident in Rajasthan

rajasthan news

City News

Jaipur News

Jodhpur News

Alwar News

Sikar News

Kota News

Updated on:

03 Mar 2026 03:40 pm

Published on:

03 Mar 2026 03:39 pm

News / Rajasthan / Dholpur / Road Accident: Three from Rajasthan en route to celebrate Holi die in horrific Yamuna Expressway crash

Big News

View All

Dholpur

Rajasthan

Trending

Teen Dies by Suicide Over ₹10 in Rajasthan

Rajasthan Police
Dholpur

Rajasthan: Rs 800 to be credited into accounts from 27 March, preparations begin

cm bhajanlal sharma
Special

Rajasthan’s government school teachers may get a new look—find out the possible dress code!

government teachers dress code
Special

Shocker: Infant Girl Sold for Sex Trafficking

Crime

Dholpur Crime: First wife, then husband commit suicide, leaving two innocent children devastated

Dholpur Crime
Crime
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Rashifal

T20 World Cup 2026

PM Narendra Modi

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Grievance Policy

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

Privacy Policy

About Us

Code of Conduct

RSS

Copyright © 2026 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.