Road Accident: Three from Rajasthan en route to celebrate Holi die in horrific Yamuna Expressway crash

Three people from Dholpur died in a horrific road accident in UP. Photo: Patrika
Dholpur: 6 people died tragically in a horrific road accident in Hathras, Uttar Pradesh, on Tuesday. Three of the deceased were residents of Rajakheda in Dholpur, who were coming to Rajasthan to celebrate Holi. The news of the death of three people turned Holi celebrations into mourning.
According to information, the accident occurred near the 141-mile stone on the Yamuna Expressway in Hathras, UP, around 4:15 AM. A van coming from Delhi to Dholpur, Rajasthan, was hit from behind by a double-decker bus going from Noida to Gorakhpur. At the time of the accident, 13 people were travelling in the van. 6 people died among them. Three of the deceased were residents of Dholpur and three were from Agra.
Screams erupted at the scene after the accident. The accident was so severe that the rear of the van was completely damaged. The van jumped 10 feet and overturned on the road, and several bodies were scattered on the road. Everyone's eyes welled up with tears witnessing the scene of the tragic accident.
Three people killed in the accident were residents of Dholpur district of Rajasthan. The deceased have been identified as Dinesh son of Hotam Singh, his wife Sunita resident of Gangoliapura, and Lokesh son of Bhuri Singh resident of Somali ka Gher. All these people were coming home to celebrate Holi when the accident happened. The families of the deceased are inconsolable after the accident.
Dinesh, a resident of Gangoliapura in Rajakheda, Dholpur, worked as a confectioner in Noida. He lived with his wife and two sons in Sector 41, Noida. They were coming to their ancestral village to celebrate Holi. However, after this accident, Holi celebrations turned into mourning. The families have left for UP after the accident.
The shadow of a father has been lifted from four daughters in this horrific road accident in UP. Mourning has spread in the village of Somali ka Gher in Rajakheda after Lokesh's death. The families of the deceased are inconsolable. Lokesh has four daughters, who live in the village with their mother. The deceased Lokesh had been working in a pastry and cake shop in Delhi for 10 years. He was also coming to his village to celebrate the festival of Holi.
