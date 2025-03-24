scriptRajasthan: Rs 800 to be credited into accounts from 27 March, preparations begin | Rajasthan: ₹800 to be credited directly to accounts from 27 March, preparations begin | Latest News | Patrika News
Rajasthan: Rs 800 to be credited into accounts from 27 March, preparations begin

The Department of Education has begun preparations regarding the implementation of the state government’s budget announcements.

DholpurMar 24, 2025 / 09:32 am

Patrika Desk

Eight months into the academic year, the state government has finally addressed the issue of uniforms for students in government schools. The government will provide ₹800 to all students from classes 1 to 8 and female students from classes 9 to 12 for uniforms.
The initiative will be launched on March 27th by the Chief Minister. The Education Department has begun preparations for the implementation of this budget announcement.

This amount will be deposited directly into the students’ bank accounts through the DBT (Direct Benefit Transfer) scheme. A total of 1,294,645 female students across the state will benefit from this free uniform scheme.
After a long wait, students from classes 1 to 8 and female students from classes 9 to 12 in government schools will receive ₹800 for uniforms and bags. Anupama Jorwal, Commissioner of the Rajasthan School Education Council, has issued guidelines to all District Education Officers in this regard. This government scheme will benefit students studying in government schools. Furthermore, students whose Jan Aadhaar bank accounts are not linked should update their accounts and Jan Aadhaar within the stipulated time frame.

During the previous Congress government, a scheme to provide free uniforms to children was implemented across the state. Under this scheme, students from classes 1 to 8 in government schools were provided with two sets of free uniform fabric, and then a decision was made to pay students ₹200 for stitching the uniforms. Now, a plan has been implemented to directly deposit ₹800 per student into their accounts.

