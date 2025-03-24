Rajasthan: Rs 800 to be credited into accounts from 27 March, preparations begin

The initiative will be launched on March 27th by the Chief Minister. The Education Department has begun preparations for the implementation of this budget announcement. This amount will be deposited directly into the students’ bank accounts through the DBT (Direct Benefit Transfer) scheme. A total of 1,294,645 female students across the state will benefit from this free uniform scheme.

After a long wait, students from classes 1 to 8 and female students from classes 9 to 12 in government schools will receive ₹800 for uniforms and bags. Anupama Jorwal, Commissioner of the Rajasthan School Education Council, has issued guidelines to all District Education Officers in this regard. This government scheme will benefit students studying in government schools. Furthermore, students whose Jan Aadhaar bank accounts are not linked should update their accounts and Jan Aadhaar within the stipulated time frame.