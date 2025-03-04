Rajasthan’s government school teachers may get a new look—find out the possible dress code!

Education Minister has given indicationsIndications regarding the implementation of a dress code for teachers in schools have been given by the Education Minister, Madan Dilawar himself. He stated at a function that a positive mindset is necessary to create a better educational environment in schools. To this end, he also advised school teachers to come to school in plain clothes. He believes this has a positive effect on the minds of children. Since then, efforts to implement a dress code for teachers in the state have been underway, and now it seems to be nearing completion.
Dress code implemented in Assam-MaharashtraIn Assam, a northeastern state of India, a dress code for teachers was implemented in August 2023. During this time, male teachers were required to wear formal shirts, trousers, dhotis, or pyjamas. Female teachers were allowed to wear sarees, salwar-suits, or traditional attire. In Maharashtra, one of the largest states in the country, the dress code was implemented in 2024. Here, teachers are not allowed to wear t-shirts, jeans, or designer clothes. Female teachers are required to wear sarees or salwar-kurtas, and male teachers are required to wear formal shirts and trousers.
What the dress code might entail– Male teachers may be prohibited from wearing t-shirts and jeans.
– Female teachers may be required to wear sarees or salwar-suits to school.
– A specific colour dress code may also be implemented for both male and female teachers.