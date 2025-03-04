Rajasthan’s government school teachers may get a new look—find out the possible dress code!

To create a positive environment in the state’s schools, the Bhajan Lal government is now preparing to make major changes in government schools. If all goes well, teachers in government schools will soon be seen in a dress code. The Rajasthan government is engaged in this endeavour. Senior officials of the education department also believe that the implementation of the dress code will not only improve discipline in schools but will also create an atmosphere of trust and inspiration between teachers and students.

Education Minister has given indications Indications regarding the implementation of a dress code for teachers in schools have been given by the Education Minister, Madan Dilawar himself. He stated at a function that a positive mindset is necessary to create a better educational environment in schools. To this end, he also advised school teachers to come to school in plain clothes. He believes this has a positive effect on the minds of children. Since then, efforts to implement a dress code for teachers in the state have been underway, and now it seems to be nearing completion.

Dress code implemented in Assam-Maharashtra In Assam, a northeastern state of India, a dress code for teachers was implemented in August 2023. During this time, male teachers were required to wear formal shirts, trousers, dhotis, or pyjamas. Female teachers were allowed to wear sarees, salwar-suits, or traditional attire. In Maharashtra, one of the largest states in the country, the dress code was implemented in 2024. Here, teachers are not allowed to wear t-shirts, jeans, or designer clothes. Female teachers are required to wear sarees or salwar-kurtas, and male teachers are required to wear formal shirts and trousers.

What the dress code might entail – Male teachers may be prohibited from wearing t-shirts and jeans.

– Female teachers may be required to wear sarees or salwar-suits to school.

– A specific colour dress code may also be implemented for both male and female teachers.

Possible implementation in 2026-27 CBEO Damodar Meena says that implementing a dress code for teachers in schools in the new academic session 2025-26 will be difficult. This is because the education department will be busy with examinations and subsequent results. Therefore, the dress code for teachers in government schools may be implemented from 2026-27, which would be a suitable step towards creating an inspiring environment in schools.