Dholpur Crime: First wife, then husband commit suicide, leaving two innocent children devastated

Family members said that Brijesh and Bharti’s marriage took place four years ago. They have two small children, a 2-year-old son Aditya and an 8-month-old daughter Nyra.

DholpurDec 02, 2024 / 03:10 pm

Patrika Desk

In Lakhapura village, under the Kanchanpur police station in Dholpur, a husband took his own life four days after his wife’s death. His body was found hanging from a tree near his home. Family members have accused his in-laws of torturing him, claiming it led to his tragic decision. The police have sent the body for post-mortem.
Dholpur police have started an investigation into the matter based on a complaint filed by the elder brother of the deceased, Premchand. According to Premchand, the deceased Brijesh worked in a marble tiles business in Palwal, Delhi. Four days ago, on the night of November 26, his wife Bharti had committed suicide by hanging herself in her room. At that time, Brijesh was not at home. After Bharti’s death, her family members filed a report with the police, accusing the in-laws of demanding dowry and murder.
After Bharti’s death, the in-laws’ side constantly harassed Brijesh over the phone, demanding Rs 50,000. When he refused to give the money, they threatened to send him to jail. Under stress, Brijesh hanged himself from a tree near his house. Family members said that Brijesh and Bharti got married four years ago and have two small children, a 2-year-old son Aditya and an 8-month-old daughter Nyra.
This incident has sent shockwaves in the village. ASI Hotam Singh of Kanchanpur police station said that a case is being registered based on the complaint filed by Premchand, in which the in-laws are accused of demanding money and mental torture. The police are also investigating the death of Brijesh’s wife, which took place four days ago.

