Lamborghini of Famous YouTuber Mridul Tiwari Runs Over Labourers; Video Emerges

Youtuber Mridul Tiwari’s Lamborghini allegedly ran over labourers in Noida Sector 126. A video of the incident has now surfaced.

MumbaiMar 31, 2025 / 10:17 am

Patrika Desk

YouTuber Mridul Tiwari

Lamborghini hits two pedestrians on the footpath in Noida: Big news is coming about famous YouTuber Mridul Tiwari. The police have taken him for questioning. Police said that on Sunday afternoon, the driver of a Lamborghini ran over labourers standing on the divider. Following this, the police took major action. The police investigation revealed that a speeding Lamborghini lost control and hit two people. A video of this has now surfaced, which shows what happened at the time of the accident.
A hit-and-run case has been reported from Noida Sector-126, adjacent to Delhi. Initially, it was treated as a mere accident, but when the car’s registration details were checked, a social media uproar ensued. Mridul Tiwari’s name came up in the case of hitting the labourers. On Sunday afternoon, some labourers were standing on the divider. The car driver, speeding, lost control and mounted the divider, hitting two labourers. One labourer suffered a broken leg, while the other was seriously injured.

Police questioning YouTuber Mridul Tiwari

The investigation revealed that both labourers are from Chhattisgarh. A video of the incident is rapidly going viral on social media, clearly showing the driver’s negligence. The police investigation revealed that the Lamborghini is registered in the name of YouTuber Mridul Tiwari.
Mridul Tiwari is a well-known YouTuber who creates comedy videos. He has 18.7 million followers on

Lamborghini of Famous YouTuber Mridul Tiwari Runs Over Labourers; Video Emerges

