Lamborghini of Famous YouTuber Mridul Tiwari Runs Over Labourers; Video Emerges

A hit-and-run case has been reported from Noida Sector-126, adjacent to Delhi. Initially, it was treated as a mere accident, but when the car’s registration details were checked, a social media uproar ensued. Mridul Tiwari’s name came up in the case of hitting the labourers. On Sunday afternoon, some labourers were standing on the divider. The car driver, speeding, lost control and mounted the divider, hitting two labourers. One labourer suffered a broken leg, while the other was seriously injured.

The driver who ran over the labourers with a car in Noida is Deepak, and the owner of the car is YouTuber The Mridul Tiwari (pic.twitter.com/RAxbnooOfT — sartaj lekhak (@FSartajweb) March 31, 2025 Police questioning YouTuber Mridul Tiwari The investigation revealed that both labourers are from Chhattisgarh. A video of the incident is rapidly going viral on social media, clearly showing the driver’s negligence. The police investigation revealed that the Lamborghini is registered in the name of YouTuber Mridul Tiwari. The investigation revealed that both labourers are from Chhattisgarh. A video of the incident is rapidly going viral on social media, clearly showing the driver’s negligence. The police investigation revealed that the Lamborghini is registered in the name of YouTuber Mridul Tiwari.

Mridul Tiwari is a well-known YouTuber who creates comedy videos. He has 18.7 million followers on