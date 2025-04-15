scriptDivyanka Tripathi Reveals Illness in Photo Post | Latest News | Patrika News
Divyanka Tripathi Reveals Illness in Photo Post

Divyanka Tripathi, best known as Ishita from the hit show Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, is currently battling a serious illness.

MumbaiApr 15, 2025 / 09:54 am

Patrika Desk

divyanka tripathi diagnosed with dengue

दिव्यांका त्रिपाठी हुई बीमार

Divyanka Tripathi News: Divyanka Tripathi, the popular television actress, has revealed in a post that she is suffering from a serious illness. Known for her roles as a beloved bahu and mother on screen, Divyanka has now worried her fans with this news. Her post is going viral, with many expressing shock and concern.

Divyanka Tripathi suffering from dengue

Divyanka Tripathi has confirmed she has dengue. In an Instagram story, the actress shared a photo of a thermometer showing a high fever and wrote, “For those who were eager to know, I have dengue. I am recovering slowly now.” Fans responded with concern and well wishes.
divyanka tripathi Instagram
Despite her illness, Divyanka Tripathi did not shirk her responsibilities. Even with a fever, she attended an awards show and shared pictures from the event. Now, her admirers are continuously commenting on Divyanka Tripathi’s post. One wrote, “Even after falling ill, you didn’t let your responsibilities slip. I’m proud to call you my idol.” Another wrote, “Divyanka, you are truly hardworking. I’m proud to call you my queen.” Many fans on Divyanka Tripathi’s post wished for her speedy recovery.

