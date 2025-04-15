Divyanka Tripathi Reveals Illness in Photo Post

Divyanka Tripathi suffering from dengue Divyanka Tripathi has confirmed she has dengue. In an Instagram story, the actress shared a photo of a thermometer showing a high fever and wrote, “For those who were eager to know, I have dengue. I am recovering slowly now.” Fans responded with concern and well wishes.

Despite her illness, Divyanka Tripathi did not shirk her responsibilities. Even with a fever, she attended an awards show and shared pictures from the event. Now, her admirers are continuously commenting on Divyanka Tripathi's post. One wrote, "Even after falling ill, you didn't let your responsibilities slip. I'm proud to call you my idol." Another wrote, "Divyanka, you are truly hardworking. I'm proud to call you my queen." Many fans on Divyanka Tripathi's post wished for her speedy recovery.