'Bigg Boss 19' Viewers Fed Up? Questions Raised Over Salman Khan's Hosting and Fake Relationships

Bigg Boss 19 vs Bigg Boss 13 ( Source: X @BiggBoss_Tak)
Bigg Boss 13 vs Bigg Boss 19: The reality show 'Bigg Boss' generates excitement among fans every year, but while some seasons create history, others fall flat. 'Bigg Boss 19' is currently gearing up for its grand finale, but this season has consistently faced accusations of failing to keep fans engaged like some of its successful predecessors.
Many fans believe a major reason for this is the host, Salman Khan's, apparent lack of interest in the game. Another reason could be the lack of depth in relationships within the house. Let's explore what this season has been lacking.
In fact, fans believe that when the host himself makes the game 'dull', the audience stops believing that the stakes are real. If Salman Khan, the face of Bigg Boss, doesn't show interest, why should the audience? Except for a couple of episodes, the rest have felt bland and forced, like scolding Tanya. It's important to note that a good host's job is not just to reprimand wrongdoings but also to keep the game interesting, a quality that has been noticeably lacking this season.
Last year, Bigg Boss 13, which aired from 29 September 2019 to 15 February 2020, was greatly loved by fans. Not only that, the charm and tremendous success of Bigg Boss 13 are still remembered today. The biggest highlight of the Bigg Boss 13 season was the relationships formed inside the house, which left fans emotional.
The chemistry of “SidNaaz” (Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill), the romance between Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana, the drama between Rashami Desai and Arhaan Khan, the friendship-cum-romance of Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma, and the deep friendships like Asim–Sidharth, Shehnaaz–Mahira, and Himanshi–Shefali — all of these made Bigg Boss 13 unforgettable. Along with friendship, romance, betrayal, and heartbreak, the many emotions shown in the season were greatly loved by the fans.
This time in Bigg Boss 19, the lack of deep bonds, genuine struggles, and emotional highs and lows is clearly visible. The contestants inside the house couldn’t form that organic chemistry and connection which keeps fans glued to the screen. In fact, when housemates don’t connect with each other on a deeper level, their fights, fun moments, or romance also start to feel fake.
This is the reason why Bigg Boss 19 failed to win the hearts of fans and, somewhere, couldn’t understand the importance of relationships. This season, Bigg Boss 19 seems to have lost its identity. Whereas Bigg Boss 13 beautifully showcased its relationships and emotions to the fans, which received a very positive response from the audience.
