'Bigg Boss 19' Viewers Fed Up? Questions Raised Over Salman Khan's Hosting and Fake Relationships

In fact, fans believe that when the host himself makes the game 'dull', the audience stops believing that the stakes are real. If Salman Khan, the face of Bigg Boss, doesn't show interest, why should the audience? Except for a couple of episodes, the rest have felt bland and forced, like scolding Tanya. It's important to note that a good host's job is not just to reprimand wrongdoings but also to keep the game interesting, a quality that has been noticeably lacking this season.