Shehnaaz Gill Pens Emotional Note, Says Shehbaz Is ‘Winner in Her Eyes’

Not only this, Shehnaaz Gill shared an emotional post on her Instagram account to motivate Shehbaz after his eviction. This post features several photos of Shehnaaz and Shehbaz, with Giorgia Andriani also seen in some of them. Sharing these fun-filled pictures, Shehnaaz wrote, "You played very well, Shehbaz. For me, you are the winner of Bigg Boss, welcome back." Shehnaaz also added a heart emoji, signifying her love and support for her brother. It is noteworthy that Shehbaz was evicted from the house due to receiving the fewest votes in Bigg Boss 19. As soon as Shehbaz's eviction was announced, the housemates became emotional.