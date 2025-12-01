Shehnaaz Gill Pens Emotional Note, Says Shehbaz Is ‘Winner in Her Eyes’

Shehnaaz Gill and Shehbaz Gill (Image: X)
Bigg Boss 19: Twists have begun in the 'Bigg Boss 19' house, and this week is the final week of 'Bigg Boss 19'. According to reports, the grand finale of the show is scheduled for December 7, but just before that, a double eviction during Weekend Ka Vaar has created a stir both inside and outside the house.
In fact, Ashnoor Kaur and Shehbaz Badesha were evicted from the house in the double eviction, which surprised everyone. After Shehbaz's exit from the show, his sister and famous 'Bigg Boss 13' contestant Shehnaaz Gill shared an emotional post for her brother, in which she declared Shehbaz the winner in her eyes.
Not only this, Shehnaaz Gill shared an emotional post on her Instagram account to motivate Shehbaz after his eviction. This post features several photos of Shehnaaz and Shehbaz, with Giorgia Andriani also seen in some of them. Sharing these fun-filled pictures, Shehnaaz wrote, "You played very well, Shehbaz. For me, you are the winner of Bigg Boss, welcome back." Shehnaaz also added a heart emoji, signifying her love and support for her brother. It is noteworthy that Shehbaz was evicted from the house due to receiving the fewest votes in Bigg Boss 19. As soon as Shehbaz's eviction was announced, the housemates became emotional.
Amaal Mallik appeared particularly emotional, with tears in his eyes. Ritesh Deshmukh, who appeared as a guest on the show, asked the other contestants to guess who might be evicted that day. Farhana Bhatt and Tanya Mittal pointed towards Shehbaz, while Gaurav Khanna and Amaal Mallik indicated Malvi Chahar. Following this, Ritesh announced that Shehbaz was being evicted from the house.
Shehbaz Badesha was the first wildcard contestant of this season, who brought vibrancy to the house with his spectacular entry. Earlier, during the grand premiere, he had lost in a public vote against Mridul Tiwari, but his comeback as a wildcard had delighted his fans.
After Shehbaz's eviction, Salman Khan remarked that he would now be recognised not just as the brother of 'Bigg Boss 13' contestant and actress Shehnaaz Gill, but as Shehbaz in his own right. Shehbaz, on the other hand, stated that entering the 'Bigg Boss' house was a long-held dream that came true this season. While fans are certainly disappointed with his eviction, one should always view the game as a game and not take it personally.
