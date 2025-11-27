Smriti Mandhana Pulls Out of KBC 17 Amidst Wedding Postponement and Father's Ill Health

(Source: X #SmritiMandhana)
Smriti Mandhana Skips KBC 17: Cricketer Smriti Mandhana's fiancé, Palash Muchhal, has been accused of cheating. Recently, a girl leaked screenshots of a flirty chat with Palash on social media, after which the news spread that Palash was cheating on Smriti.
Now, news has emerged that KBC Season 17 is gearing up for its biggest episode yet, celebrating the Indian Women's Cricket Team's historic ICC Women's Cricket World Cup victory. Host Amitabh Bachchan recently shot a special segment for the team members, but team vice-captain Smriti Mandhana was absent on this special occasion, raising several questions.
Smriti Mandhana was scheduled to join her team for the shoot on Wednesday evening but could not participate due to personal reasons following the postponement of her wedding to music composer Palash Muchhal. It is noteworthy that the Haldi, Mehendi, and Sangeet ceremonies were already underway, and their pictures were going viral online. However, Smriti has now removed all pre-wedding photos from her social media accounts. Her older posts with Palash are still visible.
In Smriti's absence, a strong team is present in the upcoming KBC episode. Notably, Harmanpreet Kaur, Harleen Deol, Richa Ghosh, Shafali Verma, Deepti Sharma, and Sneh Rana, along with the team's head coach Amol Muzumdar, participated in this episode. Videos of the players arriving on Amitabh Bachchan's show set have already gone viral, increasing fans' anticipation to watch this special episode.
Furthermore, Palash's mother, Amita, shared that Smriti's father was very happy and dancing the day before, posting on Instagram. However, while preparing for the baraat (groom's procession), he suddenly fell ill, necessitating an ambulance. During this incident, Smriti and her bridesmaids removed all wedding pictures from social media. This has led to reports that both families are now prioritising health before rescheduling the ceremony. It is hoped that both families will soon overcome this difficult phase, and Smriti-Palash's wedding will be grandly solemnised.
