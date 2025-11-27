Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Dharmendra

PM Modi

Weather

Patrika Special

Kulish 100th

National

Business

Entertainment

Religion

Health

Sports

Politics

International

Education

Opinion

Tech

Lifestyle

home_icon

My News

icon

Plus

video_icon

Shorts

epaper_icon

Epaper

TV News

Smriti Mandhana Pulls Out of KBC 17 Amidst Wedding Postponement and Father's Ill Health

Indian women's cricketer Smriti Mandhana has recently distanced herself from shooting a special episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 17. The news is that this decision was taken due to her wedding being postponed and the sudden ill health of her father, Srinivas Mandhana.

2 min read
Google source verification

Mumbai

image

Patrika Desk

Nov 27, 2025

शादी टलने और पिता की बिगड़ी सेहत के बीच, स्मृति मंधाना का KBC 17 में जाना हुआ कैंसिल

(Source: X #SmritiMandhana)

Smriti Mandhana Skips KBC 17: Cricketer Smriti Mandhana's fiancé, Palash Muchhal, has been accused of cheating. Recently, a girl leaked screenshots of a flirty chat with Palash on social media, after which the news spread that Palash was cheating on Smriti.

Now, news has emerged that KBC Season 17 is gearing up for its biggest episode yet, celebrating the Indian Women's Cricket Team's historic ICC Women's Cricket World Cup victory. Host Amitabh Bachchan recently shot a special segment for the team members, but team vice-captain Smriti Mandhana was absent on this special occasion, raising several questions.

Smriti Mandhana After Postponing Wedding

Smriti Mandhana was scheduled to join her team for the shoot on Wednesday evening but could not participate due to personal reasons following the postponement of her wedding to music composer Palash Muchhal. It is noteworthy that the Haldi, Mehendi, and Sangeet ceremonies were already underway, and their pictures were going viral online. However, Smriti has now removed all pre-wedding photos from her social media accounts. Her older posts with Palash are still visible.

In Smriti's absence, a strong team is present in the upcoming KBC episode. Notably, Harmanpreet Kaur, Harleen Deol, Richa Ghosh, Shafali Verma, Deepti Sharma, and Sneh Rana, along with the team's head coach Amol Muzumdar, participated in this episode. Videos of the players arriving on Amitabh Bachchan's show set have already gone viral, increasing fans' anticipation to watch this special episode.

Before Rescheduling the Ceremony

Furthermore, Palash's mother, Amita, shared that Smriti's father was very happy and dancing the day before, posting on Instagram. However, while preparing for the baraat (groom's procession), he suddenly fell ill, necessitating an ambulance. During this incident, Smriti and her bridesmaids removed all wedding pictures from social media. This has led to reports that both families are now prioritising health before rescheduling the ceremony. It is hoped that both families will soon overcome this difficult phase, and Smriti-Palash's wedding will be grandly solemnised.

Share the news:

Join Arovia on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Entertainment

Published on:

27 Nov 2025 12:00 pm

English News / Entertainment / TV News / Smriti Mandhana Pulls Out of KBC 17 Amidst Wedding Postponement and Father's Ill Health

Big News

View All

TV News

Entertainment

Trending

Famous TV Couple Ashlesha Savant and Sandeep Baswana Tie the Knot After 23 Years in Live-in Relationship

Ashlesha Sawant and Sandeep Baswana got married in Vrindavan after being in live-in relationship for 23 years
TV News

Bigg Boss 19: Malti’s Brother Deepak Chahar Reacts Strongly to Kunickaa’s Controversial Comment

'मैं 100 परसेंट श्योर हूं, मालती लेस्बियन है...' कुनिका के इस बयान पर भाई दीपक चाहर ने किया रिएक्ट
TV News

'Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain' to be Made into a Film, Star Cast and Release Date Revealed, Fans Elated

Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai Movie
TV News

Dipika Kakar Breaks Down Upon Receiving Medical Report, Shares Crucial Update on Lump in Her Throat

Dipika Kakar bitterly cry
TV News

Bigg Boss 19: Major Eviction on Sunday! Two Contestants Eliminated, Ashnoor in Tears, Viewers Shocked

Bigg boss 19 weekend ka vaar Abhishek Bajaj and Neelam Giri eliminated
TV News
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Bihar Elections 2025

PM Modi

Women's World Cup 2025

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Privacy Policy

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Code of Conduct

About Us

Grievance Policy

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.