Smriti Mandhana Pulls Out of KBC 17 Amidst Wedding Postponement and Father's Ill Health

Furthermore, Palash's mother, Amita, shared that Smriti's father was very happy and dancing the day before, posting on Instagram. However, while preparing for the baraat (groom's procession), he suddenly fell ill, necessitating an ambulance. During this incident, Smriti and her bridesmaids removed all wedding pictures from social media. This has led to reports that both families are now prioritising health before rescheduling the ceremony. It is hoped that both families will soon overcome this difficult phase, and Smriti-Palash's wedding will be grandly solemnised.