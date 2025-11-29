Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

'Bigg Boss 19' Sees Double Eviction a Week Before Finale, Two Contestants Eliminated

The excitement of Salman Khan's reality show 'Bigg Boss 19' is at its peak, as a double eviction was witnessed in the house just a week before the finale. In this week's Weekend Ka Vaar, Shehbaz Badesha was evicted from the house due to receiving the fewest votes.

2 min read
Mumbai

image

Patrika Desk

Nov 29, 2025

'बिग बॉस 19' में फिनाले से एक हफ्ते पहले हुआ डबल एविक्शन, इन 2 कंटेस्टेंट्स का पत्ता हुआ गुल

BB19 (Source: X @BiggBoss_Tak)

Bigg Boss 19: Reality show 'Bigg Boss 19' is often filled with daily fights and heated arguments, but the major twist the show has now given has left everyone stunned. It is to be noted that 'Bigg Boss 19' is now in its final stages. As the grand finale on December 7 approaches, the show is witnessing one after another new and explosive twist.

This Weekend Ka Vaar has caused a stir due to a double eviction inside the house. After Shehbaz Badesha and Ashnoor Kaur were evicted from the show, 'Bigg Boss 19' has got its top 6 finalists.

According to Voting Trends

According to 'BB Tak', Ashnoor Kaur and Shehbaz Badesha have been eliminated from the house in this week's Weekend Ka Vaar. In fact, all the contestants were nominated for eviction this week. However, according to voting trends, Shehbaz Badesha received the fewest votes, which led to his exit. Meanwhile, Ashnoor Kaur was evicted for violence and altercation with Tanya Mittal in the house. Now, reports have emerged that after the exit of these two contestants, Ashnoor Kaur and Shehbaz Badesha, only 6 members are left in the house, who will directly enter the finale week.

The top 6 finalists of 'Bigg Boss 19' include Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Malik, Tanya Mittal, Farhana Bhatt, Pranit More, and Malti Chahar. All these 6 contestants have now secured their place in the finale week. However, only 5 contestants from these members will advance in the finale, and one contestant's journey will end just before the finale. But no official update has been released on this yet.

Weekend Ka Vaar To Be Extremely Entertaining

Not only this, the last Weekend Ka Vaar of 'Bigg Boss 19' is going to be very entertaining, with many stars gracing the show to add a dash of entertainment. It is to be noted that a picture of Madhuri Dixit from the show's set has already gone viral. Madhuri Dixit will be on the show to promote her upcoming web series 'Mrs. Deshpande', which is set to release on Jio Hotstar. Fans are quite excited to see the reunion of Salman Khan and Madhuri Dixit.

Furthermore, Bhojpuri superstar Pawan Singh will also be seen entertaining the contestants in Weekend Ka Vaar, along with Bollywood star Riteish Deshmukh, who will be present on the show to announce his upcoming show 'Bigg Boss Marathi'. All in all, the upcoming episodes of Bigg Boss are going to be quite entertaining.

Entertainment

Published on:

29 Nov 2025 01:33 pm

English News / Entertainment / TV News / 'Bigg Boss 19' Sees Double Eviction a Week Before Finale, Two Contestants Eliminated

