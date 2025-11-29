'Bigg Boss 19' Sees Double Eviction a Week Before Finale, Two Contestants Eliminated

According to 'BB Tak', Ashnoor Kaur and Shehbaz Badesha have been eliminated from the house in this week's Weekend Ka Vaar. In fact, all the contestants were nominated for eviction this week. However, according to voting trends, Shehbaz Badesha received the fewest votes, which led to his exit. Meanwhile, Ashnoor Kaur was evicted for violence and altercation with Tanya Mittal in the house. Now, reports have emerged that after the exit of these two contestants, Ashnoor Kaur and Shehbaz Badesha, only 6 members are left in the house, who will directly enter the finale week.