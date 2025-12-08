Gaurav Khanna Wins Two Trophies in One Year, Outshining 'Bigg Boss-19' Contenders

Gaurav Khanna (Image: Patrika)
Bigg Boss 19 Winner Gaurav Khanna: Gaurav Khanna has won the crown of the TV reality show ‘Bigg Boss 19’. He has received a glittering trophy and ₹50 lakh. Gaurav maintained his grip throughout the season. At times calm, at times aggressive… by playing mind games, he not only surprised the audience but also entertained them thoroughly. Farhana Bhatt, a strong contestant, remained the runner-up of ‘Bigg Boss-19’. Pranit More was in third place. In this article, we will know about Gaurav Khanna.
Gaurav Khanna, who grew up in Civil Lines, Kanpur (Uttar Pradesh), is a well-known name in the television industry. For over two decades, he has won the hearts of the audience with his acting. Born on December 11, 1981, Gaurav pursued an MBA in Mumbai after completing his schooling. After finishing his studies, he also became a marketing manager in an IT company, but his heart always beat for acting.
As soon as he stepped into the world of acting, he worked in many TV shows and advertisements. His first big show was 'Bhabhi'. After this, he made his mark in popular shows like 'Kumkum', 'Meri Doli Tere Angana', 'Jeevan Saathi', 'CID', and 'Prem Ya Paheli: Chandrakanta'. But he found true stardom in 2021 when he entered the hearts of the audience as Anuj Kapadia in the superhit show 'Anupamaa'. This character made him famous in every household. He also received the ‘Indian Telly Award’ for the lead role.
Gaurav Khanna's fan following is not small. The actor has 2.1 million followers on Instagram. He has 17 thousand followers on X (Twitter).
Before lifting the ‘Bigg Boss 19’ trophy, Gaurav Khanna had already made a splash in another reality show. The actor appeared in the first season of ‘Celebrity MasterChef’, where he surprised the judges with his tremendous cooking skills. Gaurav made such delicious dishes that he took home the show's trophy. In this show, he was also honoured with a chef's coat.
Let us tell you that in this season, Gaurav left behind top contestants like Nikki Tamboli and Tejasswi Prakash. Nikki became the runner-up of the show, while Tejasswi secured the third position.
