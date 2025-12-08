Gaurav Khanna Wins Two Trophies in One Year, Outshining 'Bigg Boss-19' Contenders

As soon as he stepped into the world of acting, he worked in many TV shows and advertisements. His first big show was 'Bhabhi'. After this, he made his mark in popular shows like 'Kumkum', 'Meri Doli Tere Angana', 'Jeevan Saathi', 'CID', and 'Prem Ya Paheli: Chandrakanta'. But he found true stardom in 2021 when he entered the hearts of the audience as Anuj Kapadia in the superhit show 'Anupamaa'. This character made him famous in every household. He also received the ‘Indian Telly Award’ for the lead role.