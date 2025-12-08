8 दिसंबर 2025,

सोमवार

Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Parliament Winter Session

PM Modi

Weather

Patrika Special

Kulish 100th

National

Business

Entertainment

Religion

Health

Sports

Politics

International

Education

Opinion

Tech

Lifestyle

home_icon

My News

icon

Plus

video_icon

Shorts

epaper_icon

Epaper

Entertainment

Gaurav Khanna Wins Two Trophies in One Year, Outshining 'Bigg Boss-19' Contenders

Who is Gaurav Khanna, the winner of 'Bigg Boss-19'? Won two trophies in one year, now know A to Z details.

2 min read
Google source verification

Mumbai

image

Patrika Desk

Dec 08, 2025

Gaurav Khanna Bigg Boss 19 Winner

Gaurav Khanna (Image: Patrika)

Bigg Boss 19 Winner Gaurav Khanna: Gaurav Khanna has won the crown of the TV reality show ‘Bigg Boss 19’. He has received a glittering trophy and ₹50 lakh. Gaurav maintained his grip throughout the season. At times calm, at times aggressive… by playing mind games, he not only surprised the audience but also entertained them thoroughly. Farhana Bhatt, a strong contestant, remained the runner-up of ‘Bigg Boss-19’. Pranit More was in third place. In this article, we will know about Gaurav Khanna.

Know who is Gaurav Khanna?

Gaurav Khanna, who grew up in Civil Lines, Kanpur (Uttar Pradesh), is a well-known name in the television industry. For over two decades, he has won the hearts of the audience with his acting. Born on December 11, 1981, Gaurav pursued an MBA in Mumbai after completing his schooling. After finishing his studies, he also became a marketing manager in an IT company, but his heart always beat for acting.

As soon as he stepped into the world of acting, he worked in many TV shows and advertisements. His first big show was 'Bhabhi'. After this, he made his mark in popular shows like 'Kumkum', 'Meri Doli Tere Angana', 'Jeevan Saathi', 'CID', and 'Prem Ya Paheli: Chandrakanta'. But he found true stardom in 2021 when he entered the hearts of the audience as Anuj Kapadia in the superhit show 'Anupamaa'. This character made him famous in every household. He also received the ‘Indian Telly Award’ for the lead role.

Instagram and X Followers

Gaurav Khanna's fan following is not small. The actor has 2.1 million followers on Instagram. He has 17 thousand followers on X (Twitter).

Two Trophies in One Year

Before lifting the ‘Bigg Boss 19’ trophy, Gaurav Khanna had already made a splash in another reality show. The actor appeared in the first season of ‘Celebrity MasterChef’, where he surprised the judges with his tremendous cooking skills. Gaurav made such delicious dishes that he took home the show's trophy. In this show, he was also honoured with a chef's coat.

Let us tell you that in this season, Gaurav left behind top contestants like Nikki Tamboli and Tejasswi Prakash. Nikki became the runner-up of the show, while Tejasswi secured the third position.

Share the news:

Join Arovia on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Bigg Boss

TV News

Published on:

08 Dec 2025 10:37 am

English News / Entertainment / Gaurav Khanna Wins Two Trophies in One Year, Outshining 'Bigg Boss-19' Contenders

Big News

View All

Entertainment

Trending

Esha Deol’s Emotional Post on Dharmendra’s 90th Birthday Leaves Fans Teary-Eyed

Esha Deol heartbroken post for father Dharmendra 90th Birthday after death
Bollywood

Bigg Boss 19 Finale to be Glitzier with Sunny Leone, Pawan Singh, and Other Stars

Bigg Boss 19 Grand Finale
TV News

Gen Z are also Fans of Bollywood’s He-Man Dharmendra, Not Just Grandparents

सिर्फ दादा-दादी ही आज के बच्चे भी है धर्मेंद्र के फिल्मों के फैंस
Bollywood

Bigg Boss 19 Grand Finale: Winner's Prize Money, Telecast Details Revealed

Bigg Boss 19 Grand Finale when and where watch with prize money big information in hindi
TV News

'Dhurandhar' Becomes Box Office Baahubali, Film Continues to Face Controversy After Earning Over ₹70 Crore

Dhurandhar
Bollywood
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Parliament Winter Session

PM Modi

Year Ender

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Privacy Policy

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Code of Conduct

About Us

Grievance Policy

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.