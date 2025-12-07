Bigg Boss 19 Finale to be Glitzier with Sunny Leone, Pawan Singh, and Other Stars

According to reports, the voting lines for the grand finale of 'Bigg Boss 19' have closed just a few hours before the event. It is expected that viewers and fans have cast their valuable votes for their favorite contestants. It is worth noting that the makers may reopen the voting lines for the top 2 finalists for 5 minutes at midnight, as they have done in previous seasons. So, if you haven’t voted for your favorite contestant yet, the voting lines will be reopened for 5 minutes at midnight.