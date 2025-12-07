7 December 2025,

Sunday

Bigg Boss 19 Finale to be Glitzier with Sunny Leone, Pawan Singh, and Other Stars

The grand finale of 'Bigg Boss 19' will be a star-studded affair, with several big names set to entertain the audience. Bollywood star Sunny Leone, Bhojpuri industry's renowned singer Pawan Singh, and other famous personalities are expected to grace the event.

Mumbai

Patrika Desk

Dec 07, 2025

Bigg Boss 19 Grand Finale

Bigg Boss 19 Grand Finale (Source: X @BiggBoss_Tak )

Bigg Boss 19 Grand Finale: The grand finale of 'Bigg Boss 19', one of the most awaited television events of the year, is now in its final stages. The grand finale of 'Bigg Boss 19' is scheduled to take place today, December 7th. This mega-clash will not only feature a tough competition for the trophy and prize money among the top 5 finalists but will also see the participation of many big stars from the Bollywood and entertainment industry.

Started with 18 Contestants

This season of Bigg Boss began on August 24th with 18 contestants. After more than three months of ups and downs, emotional drama, and changing relationship dynamics, the show's top 5 finalists, Gaurav Khanna, Pranit More, Farhana Bhatt, Amal Malik, and Tanya Mittal, are in line to claim the trophy. It is worth noting that before the winner is crowned, the finale night is set to be even more spectacular with the arrival of several high-profile guests.

Glamour Quotient to be High at Bigg Boss 19 Finale

Sunny Leone and Karan Kundra will appear as special guests at the 'Bigg Boss 19' finale to promote 'Splitsvilla X6'. This pair will leverage a fantastic opportunity to promote their upcoming season of 'Splitsvilla', giving fans a glimpse of what's to come.

Along with this, Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday will also join Salman Khan on the finale stage to launch and promote their new song. The duo will be seen promoting a track from their upcoming romantic drama film Tu Meri Main Tera Tu Meri (releasing on 25 December 2025). Their presence is expected to add a touch of glamour and excitement, where they will be seen entertaining the audience along with the finalists and Salman Khan.

Bhojpuri superstar and BJP MLA Pawan Singh

Not just that, Bhojpuri superstar Pawan Singh will also join the finale, adding more power and variety to the event. His presence on the reality show is trending on television, and Colors TV has officially confirmed the news.

Bigg Boss 19 is all set to surprise everyone with memorable performances on its grand finale, featuring the top 5 lineup and a list of high-profile guests. You can enjoy the live action on TV tonight, 7 December, at 9:00 PM.

Voting lines have closed

According to reports, the voting lines for the grand finale of 'Bigg Boss 19' have closed just a few hours before the event. It is expected that viewers and fans have cast their valuable votes for their favorite contestants. It is worth noting that the makers may reopen the voting lines for the top 2 finalists for 5 minutes at midnight, as they have done in previous seasons. So, if you haven’t voted for your favorite contestant yet, the voting lines will be reopened for 5 minutes at midnight.

Bigg Boss 19 Finale to be Glitzier with Sunny Leone, Pawan Singh, and Other Stars

